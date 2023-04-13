Jamie Foxx Hospitalized

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Oscar winner Jamie Foxx‘s family is asking for privacy for the actor and singer. On Wednesday, his eldest daughter, Corinne, sent out a message informing the public, on behalf of his family, that her father had gone through a “medical complication.”

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

She requested privacy on behalf of the family, in addition to thanking fans for their prayers. She likely did the former because of some of the current stories that are circling online with speculation about what had caused him to be hospitalized.

At the time of this medical emergency, Foxx was reportedly in Atlanta and had been working on a film called Back in Action. According to TMZ, the condition was serious enough that he had to be rushed to the hospital but, according to a source that spoke to the site, “He’s communicating now, and that’s good news.”

Health and wellness is very important to the actor. As he shared with Men’s Health, he likes to eat well. He consumes a protein-rich diet, and enjoys snacking on blackberries and different fruits, giving himself an occasional cheat day. The actor, now 55, also priorities morning working workouts, including getting in 20 pull-ups a day.

“And if you can get 25 dips, 50 push ups, 100 sit-ups, if you can get 20 to 30 back extensions, you’re done,” he said.

His biggest message to the publication was about the importance of making your lifestyle as a whole a healthy one.

“Moderation, exercise and healthy habits,” he said. “When you look better, you feel better. So when you eat right you feel right, and that’s what I try to do.”

Knowing that the actor takes good care of himself, we’re hoping that will allow for a speedy recovery for him after such an ordeal.