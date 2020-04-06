Watch These Black Women Slay The Don’t Rush Challenge’

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW)

COVID-19 might have us all going nowhere fast, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy the journey. Black women have been connecting through the “Don’t Rush Challenge,” proving that you can have sister time through a screen.

The popular TikTok challenge features participants starting off dressed down then glowing up after “tossing” objects, such as a make up brush, from one to another to the sounds of Young T & Bugsey hit “Don’t Rush.” Black women have been putting their own spin on the challenge, having fun while lifting the spirits of their followers.

These Black female pilots used their regulation headphones to prove that even when the world stops melanin rules the skies. Watch them transition from TSA ready to turn up ready below.

Danielle Brooks, Dascha Polanco and the rest of the Orange is the New Black crew used their signature fruit to put on a show. The actresses peeled and played with oranges before showing off their post-prison glamour. See how they slayed below.

Young Hollywood did their part to encourage their fans to properly practice social distancing. Instead of doing the standard challenge, Marsai Martin, Storm Reid, Skai Jackson, Eris Baker, Riele Downs, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Kyla-Drew, and Lexi Underwood went from day clothes to house clothes reminding everyone that they can do their part by staying at home.

These Nigerian influencers showed up and showed out in traditional garb nodding at the roots of the viral afrobeats slap.