Marsai Martin Enlists Young Hollywood Stars For Comfy Spin On #DontRushChallenge

Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Marsai Martin has tapped some famous friends for a new spin on Tik Tok’s #DontRushChallenge.

Enlisting the help of young Hollywood stars like Storm Reid, Skai Jackson, Eris Baker, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Riele Downs, Lexi Underwood, and Kayla Drew Simmons, the ladies go from chic to cozy.

People across the world have been isolated in their homes since the coronavirus outbreak began, inspiring many to take to social media, specifically Tik Tok, to share new challenges that inspire connection.

The #DontRushChallenge has seen Black women everywhere ditching their sweats for a glammed up look but Martin’s twist on the trend is a fun new addition.