Marsai Martin’s New Hairdo Will Tempt You To Get A Bob

Photo: Getty

If you think bob haircuts are boring, actress Marsai Martin will make you think again. At the world premiere of Mulan, Disney’s latest live-action adaption, the black-ish star was spotted rocking the hairdo unlike you’ve seen it before. Martin’s blunt, chin-length cut, had a surprising element, that took the simple hairstyle up several notches.

Instead of giving Martin a center part, Hairstylist Ashley Noel, who has a roster of celebrity clients including Issa Rae, Logan Browning, and Kiki Layne, sectioned off Martin’s tresses with a beautiful chunky braid adorned in gold wire. And we’re enamored with the head-turning look.

Photo: Getty: by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

While this isn’t the first time we’ve seen a braided bob, the look is an inspiring departure from Jada Pinkett-Smith’s signature version, and we’re pretty sure it will convince you to try a bob this spring.

For a closer look at the dope ‘do, check out the photos below.

Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney