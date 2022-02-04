See Who’s Playing Who In ‘The Color Purple’ Remake
By Keyaira Boone

Director Blitz Bazawule is reimagining The Color Purple for a new generation. The 1985 historical drama based on the Alice Walker novel delved into the intimate suffering of Southern Black women in a way rarely portrayed in mainstream productions. 

Bazawule co-directed Black Is King and distributed his feature debut The Burial Of Kojo on Netflix through Ava DuVernay’s Array Films

The original production was directed by Steven Spielberg and starred Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey,  and Danny Glover. It was then adapted into a Broadway musical in 2005, experiencing several star-studded revivals in locations including Chicago and London. The production earned Tony, Grammy and Emmy awards for its innovation. 

Warner Brothers

Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg have reunited to produce the musical remake teaming up with legendary producer Quincy Jones and Scott Sanders (who developed and produced the original Broadway musical)

Walker will serve as a producer. Marcus Gardley (The Chi, Foundation, Z: The Beginning of Everything) is penning the screenplay based on Walker’s work and the musical. Fatima Robinson (Coming 2 America, Harder They Fall, Space Jam: A New Legacy), will choreograph the scenes which are expected to use music, motion, and elements of “magical realism,” to tell the story. 

See which stars are appearing in the remake below.

01
Danielle Brooks (Sofia)
The ‘Mahalia’ star and newlywed will be resuming her 2015 Broadway role.
(Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
02
Taraji P. Henson (Shug Avery)
The Golden Globe winner will portray the slick yet sweet nightclub singer.
(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association)
03
Fantasia Barrino (Celie)
The Billboard and NAACP Image award-winner will be resuming her 2015 role as well.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
04
Halle Bailey (Nettie)
‘The Little Mermaid’ and ‘Grown-ish’ star will be applying her acting chops to drama.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
05
Corey Hawkins (Harpo)
Hawkins will go from ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ to domestic strife.
(Photo by LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)
06
Colman Domingo (Mister)
The ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Zola’star will go from dishing sage advice and collecting coins to sidelining his bride in the role Danny Glover embodied in the original.
(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)
07
H.E.R. (Squeak)
Watch the multifaceted musician make her acting debut as the mild mannered character. .
(Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for TV One and Urban One Honors)

