See Who’s Playing Who In ‘The Color Purple’ Remake

Director Blitz Bazawule is reimagining The Color Purple for a new generation. The 1985 historical drama based on the Alice Walker novel delved into the intimate suffering of Southern Black women in a way rarely portrayed in mainstream productions.

Bazawule co-directed Black Is King and distributed his feature debut The Burial Of Kojo on Netflix through Ava DuVernay’s Array Films.

The original production was directed by Steven Spielberg and starred Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey, and Danny Glover. It was then adapted into a Broadway musical in 2005, experiencing several star-studded revivals in locations including Chicago and London. The production earned Tony, Grammy and Emmy awards for its innovation.

Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg have reunited to produce the musical remake teaming up with legendary producer Quincy Jones and Scott Sanders (who developed and produced the original Broadway musical).

Walker will serve as a producer. Marcus Gardley (The Chi, Foundation, Z: The Beginning of Everything) is penning the screenplay based on Walker’s work and the musical. Fatima Robinson (Coming 2 America, Harder They Fall, Space Jam: A New Legacy), will choreograph the scenes which are expected to use music, motion, and elements of “magical realism,” to tell the story.

See which stars are appearing in the remake below.

