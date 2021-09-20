See All The Black Excellence On The Emmy Red Carpet

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is in full swing at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles. Host Cedric The Entertainer and the Television Academy will welcome Black storytellers, actors, and technical professionals to celebrate their achievements.

Black creatives have been pulling from their own romantic experiences, historical horror stories, legendary choir stands, and ballroom culture to bring characters to the small screen that reflect more of the fullness of our experience than ever before. Together they’ve taken us into vulnerable moments of clashing with our memories, dirty back roads that made us fear for our safety, warm moments with our chosen families, and shady exchanges at the breakfast table with the ones we were born into.

Now those who helped bring Lovecraft Country, Pose, Black-ish, I May Destroy You and other productions to life are being recognized for their hard work among their peers.

See some of our faves as they arrived for their roses on the red carpet below.