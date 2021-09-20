See All The Black Excellence On The Emmy Red Carpet

Black creatives have been pulling from their own romantic experiences, historical horror stories, legendary choir stands, and ballroom culture to bring characters to the small screen that reflect more of the fullness of our experience than ever before. Together they’ve taken us into vulnerable moments of clashing with our memories, dirty back roads that made us fear for our safety, warm moments with our chosen families, and shady exchanges at the breakfast table with the ones we were born into.
See some of our faves as they arrived for their roses on the red carpet below.
01
Nicole Byer
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Nicole Byer attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
02
Billy Porter
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Billy Porter attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
03
Yara Shahidi
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Yara Shahidi attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
04
Angela Bassett
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Angela Bassett attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
05
Tracee Ellis Ross
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
06
Taraji P. Henson
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Taraji P. Henson attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
07
Robin Thede
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Robin Thede attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
08
Cedric the Entertainer
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Cedric the Entertainer attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
09
Cynthia Erivo
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Cynthia Erivo attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
10
Issa Rae
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Issa Rae attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
11
Anthony Anderson
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Anthony Anderson attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
12
Kerry Washington
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Kerry Washington attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
13
Jurnee Smollett
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Jurnee Smollett attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
14
Michaela Coel
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Michaela Coel attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
15
Uzo Aduba
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Uzo Aduba attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
16
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
17
Sterling K. Brown
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Sterling K. Brown attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
18
Susan Kelechi Watson
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Susan Kelechi Watson attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Loading the player...
19
Kenan Thompson
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Kenan Thompson ttends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
20
Debbie Allen
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Norm Nixon, Debbie Allen, and guests attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
21
RuPaul
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: RuPaul attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
22
Leslie Odom Jr.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Leslie Odom Jr. attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
23
Samira Wiley
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Samira Wiley attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
24
Karamo Brown
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Karamo Brown attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
25
Trevor Noah
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Trevor Noah attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
26
Zuri Hall
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Zuri Hall attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
27
Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
28
Leon Bridges
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Leon Bridges attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
29
Ashley Nicole Black
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Ashley Nicole Black attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
30
Scott Evans
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Scott Evans attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
31
Rachel Lindsay
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Zuri Hall attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
32
Amber Ruffin
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Amber Ruffin attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
33
O-T Fagbenle
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: O-T Fagbenle attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
34
Jon Batiste
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Jon Batiste attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
35
Saundra Hayward and Chuck Hayward
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Saundra Hayward and Chuck Hayward attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
36
Carl Clemons-Hopkins
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Carl Clemons-Hopkins attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
37
Regé-Jean Page
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Regé-Jean Page attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
38
Renee Elise Goldsberry
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Renee Elise Goldsberry attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
39
Moses Ingram
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Moses Ingram attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
40
Allyson Felix
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Allyson Felix attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
41
Misha Green
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Misha Green attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)