Bryson Tiller On Balancing Fatherhood With Following His Passion

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 21: Bryson Tiller Celebrates The Arrival of CÎROC Passion at Chateau CÎROC on July 21, 2022 in New York City.

Passion is what drives us. When we’re obsessed with something – whether it be an idea, person, place, or thing – our love for that something is what keeps us going. In activism, maybe it’s about your passion for making an impact on the world around you. In fashion, it might be your passion for changing the way the world looks and how we approach the evolution of style.

Earlier this summer, CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka launched an immersive experience in Harlem, New York featuring LaQuan Smith and Bryson Tiller. The event surrounded the launch of the brand’s new Passion flavor and amplified the frequency of the love era as attendees went through the five senses of activations throughout the Harlem Selects venue. Of course, with a voice like Tiller’s, it’s no wonder he was in charge of the activation of sound.

“As an artist, my sound is fueled by passion,” Tiller tells ESSENCE. “Sound has the power to change the element of any room, evoke emotions and impact someone’s life forever. It elevates every experience.”

One of the Black creatives Tiller has had the pleasure of collaborating with was none other than Teyana Taylor. Not only is she a fashionista, killer dancer, and a true R&B crooner’s voice, but Taylor has also demonstrated her skills and passion for creative direction in the music world. If you might remember, she was the creative mind behind Beyoncé’s “Ring The Alarm” music video at just 15 years old. She even managed to earn a Video Director of the Year award at the 2020 BET Awards while up against names such as Benny Boom and Director X.

“Working with Teyanna is always fun. This was the second video we worked on together,” Tiller says, referring to the Spike Tey-directed “Love… (Her Fault)” music video featuring Wale back in January 2020. “She is a great visionary and I love being a part of making her vision come to life. She makes the overall experience of shooting a video amazing. The creative process is always simple. She allows you to be yourself and create the best art possible.”

Bryson Tiller performs during the 2021 Lights On music festival at Concord Pavilion on September 19, 2021 in Concord, California.

In addition to being passionate about music, Tiller is passionate about being a father. He is father to two daughters Harley Loraine Tiller and Kelly Jade Tiller, who was born in 2019 as the first child of his relationship with Kendra Bailey. When asked how he strives to achieve a balance between music and fatherhood, Tiller admits to doing his best to keep afloat to put his best foot forward in both lanes.

“I’m actually still struggling with that actually right now,” Tiller confides. “I think setting is everything for me. When I’m in somewhere like New York or California, where it’s a lot going on all the time, I don’t know, but like I have a lot going on so, it’s hard for me to balance fatherhood.”

Between working on his upcoming album and coordinating with producers, songwriters, and other artists, Tiller’s head has a million tabs open but he always makes sure to buffer and reset when it comes to his kids. “Whenever I’m with my kids, I just try to be extremely present ’cause I know those little moments will mean more than just doing it consistently for two weeks or whatever it is. I just try to take those days at a time with my kids and then when it comes to music, I try to lock in. Whenever I’m in the studio, I’m in the studio. Then when I’m with my kids, I’m with my kids – I don’t think about anything else,” he added.