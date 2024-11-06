Black Hollywood Speaks Out: Kerry Washington, Cardi B And More Voice Disappointment Over Election Result

Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

It seems as if the more things change, the more they stay the same. Vice President Kamala Harris’ loss to Donald Trump sent ripples of shock and dismay through Hollywood, as Black celebrities voiced their deep frustration, concern, and sadness over the country’s decision. Late Tuesday and early Wednesday, the reactions poured in, and the collective tone was one of grief for what many see as a troubling turn for America.

Cardi B, an ardent Harris supporter who appeared at one of her rallies, shared her disbelief on Instagram. In a video of herself watching the results unfold, she expressed her anger bluntly with the caption: “I hate y’all bad.” Later, in an Instagram Live session, she responded to a fan’s question about attending Trump’s inauguration: “I’m sick of you! Burn your fucking hats, motherfucker. I’m really sad. I swear to God I’m really sad.” Her words resonated as a raw reaction, highlighting the depth of disappointment felt by many.

No need to nasty, y’all picked your winner…All we can do is be hopeful and wish the best. Before Kamala joined the race, we knew how this country is set up and what was probably going to happen but it was so inspiring how she fought and changed so many minds, including mine. pic.twitter.com/pj05rnKY57 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 6, 2024

Kerry Washington, who spoke at the Democratic National Convention in support of Harris, responded to the news by encouraging resilience and self-care. “It was not a mirage. Swipe through. Thank you to @blackliturgies and @wetheurban for these pearls of love, truth, wisdom and humanity,” she wrote. “Be kind to yourself today. There is more work to do.” Washington’s post was a call for reflection and perseverance, a reminder that the fight for progress must continue.

On The View, Whoopi Goldberg, a long-time Trump critic, didn’t hold back. “He’s the president. I’m still not going to say his name. That’s not going to change,” she said. Her co-host Sunny Hostin echoed the somber mood, describing herself as “profoundly disturbed” by the outcome.

Other celebrities shared equally heartfelt responses. LeBron James posted a photo with his daughter, captioned, “Heavy on my heart and mind this A.M., my princess. I promise to protect you with everything you have and more!! We don’t need their help!” The emotional message underscored the protectiveness many Black parents feel amid political uncertainty.

Actor Wendell Pierce, known for his powerful roles in The Wire and Treme, shared a stark assessment of the election’s implications. “For those who wondered how American society allowed the sins of our past, realize that tonight Trump won the majority in spite of his lack of character and integrity,” he wrote. “He demonstrated his racism, misogyny, xenophobia and tried to overthrow the government with an insurrection… He is celebrated for his strategy of packing the court that will ultimately give him immunity and throw out his convictions. His indictments will disappear. This says everything about our society. We absolved this behavior by electing him. A celebration of criminality.”

It is clear political pundits will go out of their way to rationalize the fact that the majority of Americans don’t have a problem with the fact that Donald Trump tried to overthrow the government . The majority of Americans did not have a problem with his racist remarks. The… — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) November 6, 2024

For many Black stars, the result wasn’t unexpected but was nonetheless painful. “For us, this is an everyday Wednesday,” said Community star Yvette Nicole Brown. “Black folks are used to this. The rest of you are about to be shocked by how America treats you when it doesn’t care about you.”

Desus Nice, former co-host of Desus & Mero, summed up the moment with biting humor: “America having one of those gender reveals that starts a wildfire that burns for like 30 days.” This satirical metaphor spoke volumes about the chaos many feel the country may face ahead.

Franklin Leonard, founder of The Black List, was active on social media throughout election night, capturing the sentiments of those who remember the tumultuous years of Trump’s previous term. “Too many of y’all appear to have forgotten how absolutely wild the Trump years were,” he wrote on X. By early Wednesday, he echoed a shared sense of disbelief, adding, “I don’t have certainty about what just happened, and I’m reasonably certain no one else does either.” His posts reflected a broader feeling of confusion and frustration over the result.

Each response reflects a shared sentiment that America’s choice, once again, has left many grappling with a reality that feels, in their words, heavy and all too familiar.