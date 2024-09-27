Cardi B Rocks Angular Bangs At Mugler SS25 Show

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

At Mugler’s SS25 show, two things were certain. We didn’t see Cardi B’s chic and impractical beauty look coming—and she couldn’t see anything either. Despite the rapper’s front row seat all Paris Fashion Week, an angled bang curtained both eyes. And she wasn’t the only one.

Cardi B at Mugler RTW Spring 2025 as part of Paris Ready to Wear Fashion Week held at Le Trianon on September 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Her look mimicked the bangs models wore on the runway, keyed by wigmaker Zhou Xue Ming. Arguably, these blunt bangs were the most avant-garde look we’ve seen all season.

Cardi B’s hair reached the tip of her nose—sitting atop stark black lip liner and glazed pink gloss (which matched her short, square manicure). Meanwhile, the models’s wigs ran an extra two inches, grazing the top of their lips.

The style restored the lure of Mugler in the 1990s—which was a stage for fashion’s OG supermodels, like Naomi Campbell and Iman, to perform. On the 50th anniversary, “Mugler’s archive becomes fertile ground for re-interpretation,” read the show notes. In other words, an ode to the depth of the House’s beauty.

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 26: A model walks the runway during the Mugler Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

However, Cardi B has been showing off her range all week. She wore a black leather headscarf and powdered eye makeup at Balmain, and attended Rabanne in high-point blush and a Rapunzel-esque, brown-rooted blonde wig. The, she put a spin on her Mugler hair piece at Rick Owens—turning her curtain bangs blunt with a spiked bun. Just like the shows, she’s proven to be the one to watch this season.