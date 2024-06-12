Birdman And Slim Williams To Be Honored At YouTube’s Leaders And Legends Gala

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 2: Cash Money Records CEO Birdman along with label artists Mia X and Slim attend the Emline Ball at The Fillmore New Orleans on February 2, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Peter G. Forest/Getty Images)

On top of accoladea at this year’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture, Birdman and his Cash Money Empire are receiving yet another honor on their 30th anniversary.

Today, YouTube Music announced its second Leaders and Legends gala, scheduled to coincide with Black Music Month and celebrating hip-hop’s top executives, entrepreneurs, artists, and creatives who have impacted the music industry in an immeasurable way. This year’s event will honor southern hip hop icons Bryan “Birdman” Williams and Ronald “Slim” Williams, founders of Cash Money Records.

Hailing from New Orleans, the brothers played a pivotal role in popularizing Southern rap music in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The label has been home to some of the biggest names in hip-hop, including Lil Wayne, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Mannie Fresh, and Juvenile.

“The story of Cash Money Records is one for the history books,” said Lyor Cohen, Global Head of Music at YouTube in a statement. “Leaders and Legends recognizes entrepreneurship and leadership in Black music and culture, attributes Birdman and Slim embody to their core. They defied the odds, raising up some of rap and hip hop’s most iconic figures to superstardom and shattering sales records while doing it.”

“We are humbled to honor the success and look forward to celebrating the music that continues to shape the label’s incredible legacy.”

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 2: Cash Money Records CEO and Founder Birdman poses in front of his logo during the Emline Ball at The Fillmore New Orleans on February 2, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Peter G. Forest/Getty Images)

“We at YouTube are committed to pushing the culture forward, so leading the charge to celebrate Cash Money’s impact via Birdman and Slim’s leadership is an honor,” said Tuma Basa, YouTube’s Director of Black Music and Culture.

“As a platform with a global reach and influence, it is our responsibility to acknowledge and elevate the stories of black trailblazers in the industry and remind the world of the immeasurable impact black music has on the culture globally, and that’s what Leaders and Legends is all about.”

The Leaders and Legends gala will be held in Los Angeles on June 27, featuring a star-studded lineup of performances. You can also catch Birdman and the rest of the Cash Money Millionaires live at the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture July 4–7! Tickets and more information are available HERE.