Arike Ogunbowale Aims For Excellence Both On And Off The Court

Arike Ogunbowale during the 2024 WNBA All Star Game in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo Credit: Alex Slitz/Getty Images

In the Yoruba language, the name Arike means “a child you treasure, cherish, pamper and love.” So, from the time she was born, WNBA star Arike Ogunbowale was special—and now the entire world knows it. In just six seasons, she became the fastest player in league history to 4,000 points, and also eclipsed the Dallas Wings’ scoring record. For an athlete that’s accomplished so much, she still has a lot more to give.

Ogunbowale was born in Milwaukee to Nigerian parents, and raised in an environment surrounded by sports. Her mother was a former softball player at DePaul University, and her brother Dare played football at the University of Wisconsin before joining the NFL as a running back for the Houston Texans. Growing up, Ogunbowale showcased her athletic prowess in multiple sports, contributing to four state soccer championships during her middle school years. However, her passion shifted to basketball, where she rose to prominence at Divine Savior Holy Angels High School, earning accolades such as Wisconsin Miss Basketball and a McDonald’s All-American selection.

The point guard’s career soared when she joined the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and eventually led the squad to a National Championship in 2018. Since being drafted by the Wings the following year, Ogunbowale has achieved multiple accolades, including four All-Star selections and two All-Star MVPs—the most recent of which came during the exciting matchup in Phoenix on February 18. “I just love having fun, and playing with a lot of super great players—that’s always what I look forward to in an All-Star game,” she says.

Amid all of her success, the 27-year-old understands the responsibility that she has in regard to influencing the next generation. “I was blessed to have two great parents that always did what they could for me and more,” Arike states. “I know how hard it is to get out of Milwaukee. So that’s always my mindset when I see young kids, I’m always trying to be the best person possible for them.”

“I know that I’m a role model,” she continues. “It just comes with being in your position, so I definitely embrace it. I want to be that type of person that people look to. Young boys, young girls, young Black kids—it doesn’t matter. I want to be somebody that they can see themselves in. So I know I’m a role model and I try to carry myself as that because I know people are watching.”

This past year has been memorable for the popular basketball star on both a personal and professional level. After establishing herself as one of the most prolific scorers that the WNBA has ever seen, the only thing that has eluded Ogunbowale during her illustrious career is a league title. As an athlete in her prime, a championship is something that she can check off of her bucket list in the very-near future. Outside of the court, reached a pivotal milestone by announcing her engagement to Lala Ronay. For some, the balance between home and hoops can be difficult, but for Ogunbowale, this new union was the perfect addition to her life.

“This really makes me happy,” she says of her decision. “My biggest goal always was to have a family and kids, now I’m a bit closer to that. This definitely brings a lot of peace and feels like I’m going in the right direction.”