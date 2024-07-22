Getty Images

At the WNBA All-Star Weekend Game, the players received yet another chance to showcase their style prowess. Since this season’s pre-game outfits have taken on a more elevated tone in matters of fashion, Saturday night felt like a commencement of chic proportions. While some players leaned on laidback wares others went for looks that felt like a blending of masculine and feminine. The match-up Team WNBA vs. Team USA led to the former winning with 117-109. We were into the stylish pieces worn all weekend though not just the celebrity-attended evening.

Team WNBA and Chicago Sky’s Reese and the game’s most valuable player Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings who scored 34 points showed up in outfits that felt on brand for them. For instance, Reese donned a Jaded London two-piece set with a Louis Vuitton logo bag and Nine West heels in gold.

At a WNBA Live event, A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces wore a custom knit dress by designer Julie Colquitt. The black frock was a bit off-kilter for Wilson since it was sensual and a bit sheer–but overall it was stunning on the player.

For another event, Ogunbowale sported capri-inspired jorts with a tie-dye zip-up jacket. To a special Adidas event honoring Candace Parker, Kahleah Cooper of the Phoenix Suns was spotted wearing a monochromatic outfit: grey denim pants and a collared shirt in a lighter hue. Parker wore a pair of feathery silver pants as she posed with the Indiana Fever’s Aliyah Boston.

Below take a look at the best looks WNBA All-Star Weekend.

