‘Abbott Elementary ‘Scores Early Season 5 Renewal At ABC

Courtesy of ABC.

Stop the presses—ABC’s award-winning comedy series Abbott Elementary has officially been renewed for a fifth season, marking yet another milestone for the hit mockumentary sitcom. The announcement continues what has become an annual tradition for the network—giving Abbott Elementary an early renewal and solidifying its place in ABC’s 2025-26 lineup. The news comes as no surprise, following the show’s highly successful winter return, which saw record-breaking viewership numbers.

The Jan. 8 episode, a crossover with FXX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, was a ratings juggernaut, drawing in 8.05 million viewers across platforms within the first week. This made it the show’s most-watched episode of the season and its second most-watched episode overall, just behind its post-Oscars airing from the previous year. It also set a new series high for streaming, with 39 percent of viewers tuning in via Hulu and Disney+.

Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary follows the lives of dedicated teachers at an underfunded public school in Philadelphia. The cast includes Emmy winners Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph, along with Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, and William Stanford Davis. The series, produced by Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, has received widespread acclaim for its heartfelt humor and sharp social commentary.

Currently in its fourth season, Abbott Elementary airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu. The upcoming episode, titled “Strike,” will tackle a city bus strike that forces the teachers to navigate hybrid learning while Gregory and O’Shon form an unexpected friendship. With the early renewal now official, fans can look forward to another season of laughter, heart, and the continued adventures of the Abbott educators.