‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Janelle James To Host New ABC Game Show ‘The Final Straw’

Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Abbott Elementary’s Janelle James is set to host an upcoming game show titled The Final Straw on ABC.

“I’m thrilled to be part of a series that is as silly and fun as I am,” said James. “I’m looking forward to this opportunity to grow my relationship with ABC with my second comedy project on the network.”

Deadline reports that the program is executive produced by NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning through his company Omaha Productions and will premiere on July 10.

“In my 18 seasons in the NFL, I have learned there is no better formula for success than a strategic plan and good teamwork,” Manning stated. “Both will be required in The Final Straw as teams from across America execute their playbook to keep their towers standing.”

The Final Straw will be a Jenga-style format show, with four teams in competition, pulling items from the stack without it falling over. The items in the large tower will vary from kitchen appliances to basketballs, and if the tower falls down, that team is eliminated until there is only one left standing. That team then advances to “The Mega Stack” round to compete for a grand prize.

In addition to Manning’s Omaha Productions, the show will be produced by B17 Entertainment, with showrunner Keith Geller also executive producing the project, alongside Brien Meagher, Rhett Bachner and Sarah Happel Jackson.

“The Final Straw is a fresh and exciting format that you truly have not seen anywhere else.” said Rob Mills, EVP, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “It’s a simple concept with big visuals that is sure to keep audiences on their toes and entertain families all summer long. With Janelle’s spot-on comedic timing and Peyton’s knack for competition, we have the perfect duo to launch ABC’s newest unscripted series.”