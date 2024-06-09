The 2024 CIAA Tournament Highlights Black Culture, Sports And The Impact Of HBCUs

Photo Credit: Kim Hairston

Baltimore has long been an epicenter for Black culture. Its roots in abolitionism, the progression of jazz, and the Civil Rights movement, among others, only adds to the city’s undeniable contributions to American history. As the world slowly transitioned from the effects of a global pandemic in 2021, the Charm City added another layer to it’s rich story by bringing the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Tournament to the state of Maryland.

From February 26 – March 3, the renowned tournament returned to Baltimore for a series of events held at the newly renovated CFG Bank Arena. Outside of the bevy of activities that attendees can delve into, one of the most important aspects of CIAA Weekend is that everything is set to the backdrop of this beautiful coastal city. “Right now, Baltimore is having a major moment in the spotlight – our arts, culture, medical and tech industries are huge assets in our city’s appeal as a cultural destination,” says Al Hutchinson, President and CEO of Visit Baltimore. “As it relates to CIAA, our entire community has truly embraced the tournament in a way that energizes our local businesses and brings great energy to the CFG Bank Arena and beyond.”

It’s safe to say that now more than ever is the perfect time to plan a trip to this iconic location. For a taste of the city’s history, visitors can head to places such as the Reginald F. Lewis Museum, which has art and artifacts dating back to 1784, or cultural centers like the Maryland Center for History and Culture, or the Lillie Carroll Jackson Civil Rights Museum. As far as the event’s chronology, 2024 marks the 50th Anniversary of NCAA Division II, and the 20th Anniversary of the Mister and Miss CIAA Scholarship Competition and the tournament’s Ball Girl/Ball Boy Program. With these groundbreaking initiatives, the CIAA continues to use its influence to impact the next generation of athletes and entrepreneurs.

Along with the 26 matches in this year’s Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament, the CIAA again offered fan-favorite events for all ages, including Fan Fest, Career Expo, The 8th Annual Samaritan’s Feet “Shoes of Hope” initiative, The John B. McClendon Jr. Hall of Fame Breakfast, and other exciting events. The CIAA also partnered with Visit Baltimore to offer the 3rd annual series of town halls and symposiums. Here, fans enjoyed the annual entertainment events happening during Tournament week such as the CIAA Legends of Hip Hop Party, CIAA High School and Greek Step Shows, CIAA Alumni party and others.

The family environment of CIAA makes it a destination for people from all walks of life, but especially graduates and attendees of Historically Black Colleges and Universities—better known as HBCUs. These institutions of higher learning were created to serve African Americans during a time when our options are limited. Now, people of color have been able to thrive in their respective careers with a degree from a prestigious HBCU. In recent years, these colleges have increased in popularity, and the CIAA uses its resources to further highlight them.

“It’s great to see a heightened emphasis on HBCUs and their importance in American society, especially over recent years, although I think that it is long overdue,” Hutchinson says. “HBCUs are crucial institutions for the general population as they contribute to the advancement of education and opportunity for historically marginalized communities while promoting social equity and diversity. These institutions also serve as champions of culture and heritage, preserving and celebrating the rich history and contributions of African Americans to the wider American experience.”

With hundreds of thousands of people flocking to Baltimore for CIAA, the city was able to boast its unique cuisine to the masses. During the weekend, Baltimore’s Black Owned Restaurant Tour commenced. This third edition of BORT intentionally aligned with the tournament’s dates, creating an opportunity to spotlight local black owned eateries while basketball fans were in town. Each night one or more restaurants hosted a specialty menu or event, and featured establishments such as Rooted Rotisserie, The Urban Oyster, Diasporan Soul, Papi Cuisine, and more.

After the games, parties, and heavy food consumption, visitors had plenty of places to choose from to lay their heads. Baltimore has long been home to a collection of boutique properties that are Black-owned and/or operated by leaders who infuse the local culture and history of the city into their locations. Hotel Revival stands as the city’s only boutique art hotel, The Ivy is Baltimore’s only black-owned luxury property, and Sagamore Pendry in Fell’s Point is a luxury retreat with sweeping views of Baltimore’s inner harbor, a stunning waterfront pool, and a whiskey bar featuring locally distilled Sagamore Rye.

For many, CIAA weekend is an opportunity to connect with old acquaintances, bond under the universal umbrella of sports, and experience the history and culture of one of the country’s greatest cities. The beautiful thing about this tournament is that each year it can provide attendees with even more. “The CIAA tournament is one of the largest and most prestigious basketball tournaments in the country, and it’s an chance for anybody, whether you played or not, to come and experience something extremely special in the venue and outside the venue, but in the venue is the best place to start the experience by getting your tickets and watching these young people and their talent,” CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams tells ESSENCE.

“I mean, there’s so much legacy that right in the venue, they’ll have an experience, but when they’re not in the venue, there’s so many things for anybody,” she continues. “It doesn’t matter what age you are, you definitely can be embedded in the CIAA family. And whether you went to an HBCU or not, it doesn’t matter. No matter if you’re black, white, red, or yellow, you’ll be a part of it if you come and experience what I know is greatness to this conference.”