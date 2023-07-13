LeBron James, Angel Reese, Patrick Mahomes Win Big At The 2023 ESPYs

The 2023 ESPYs was truly a night to remember. Held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, this year’s ceremony took place without a host for the first time in its 31-year history.
Presenters included Damar Hamlin, Dwyane Wade, Travis Kelce, Mike Tyson and more, and included sets by Lil Wayne and H.E.R. — who performed a tribute to the 30th anniversary of the V Foundation and Jim Valvano’s iconic ESPYS speech in 1993.
According to ESPN, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the night’s biggest winner, taking home both best athlete, men’s sports and best NFL player, with the Chiefs also winning for best team. Angel Reese won best breakthrough athlete, and LeBron James took home the award for best record-breaking performance.
Prior to LeBron’s acceptance speech, his wife Savannah James – who was accompanied by her children Bronny, Bryce, and Zuri – said some kind words about her superstar spouse. “I think LeBron James is the baddest to ever set foot on a basketball court. Nobody works harder. Nobody cares more. And nobody has done more for the game of basketball than LeBron James.”
During the evening, several special awards were also presented, with the U.S. women’s national soccer team given the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage; and the Buffalo Bills training staff awarded with the Pat Tillman Award for Service, due to their efforts in saving the life of Hamlin in January. Sports Humanitarian Awards honorees were recognized during this year’s show, which included the recipients of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award, and the Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award, among others.
See the full list of 2023 ESPYS winners below:
Best Athlete, Men’s Sports: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Best Athlete, Women’s Sports: Mikaela Shiffrin, Ski
Best Breakthrough Athlete: Angel Reese, LSU Women’s Basketball
Best Record-Breaking Performance: LeBron James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA career scoring record
Best Championship Performance: Lionel Messi, Argentina – World Cup Final
Best Comeback Athlete: Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets
Best Play: Justin Jefferson with the Catch of the Century
Best Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports: Caleb Williams, USC Football
Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports: Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women’s Basketball
Best Athlete with a Disability: Zach Miller, Snowboarding
Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
Best NHL Player: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Best NBA Player: Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
Best WNBA Player: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
Best Driver: Max Verstappen, F1
Best UFC Fighter: Jon Jones
Best Boxer: Claressa Shields
Best Soccer Player: Lionel Messi, Argentina/PSG
Best Golfer: Scottie Scheffler
Best Tennis Player: Novak Djokovic