LeBron James, Angel Reese, Patrick Mahomes Win Big At The 2023 ESPYs

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The 2023 ESPYs was truly a night to remember. Held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, this year’s ceremony took place without a host for the first time in its 31-year history.

Presenters included Damar Hamlin, Dwyane Wade, Travis Kelce, Mike Tyson and more, and included sets by Lil Wayne and H.E.R. — who performed a tribute to the 30th anniversary of the V Foundation and Jim Valvano’s iconic ESPYS speech in 1993.

According to ESPN, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the night’s biggest winner, taking home both best athlete, men’s sports and best NFL player, with the Chiefs also winning for best team. Angel Reese won best breakthrough athlete, and LeBron James took home the award for best record-breaking performance.

Prior to LeBron’s acceptance speech, his wife Savannah James – who was accompanied by her children Bronny, Bryce, and Zuri – said some kind words about her superstar spouse. “I think LeBron James is the baddest to ever set foot on a basketball court. Nobody works harder. Nobody cares more. And nobody has done more for the game of basketball than LeBron James.”

During the evening, several special awards were also presented, with the U.S. women’s national soccer team given the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage; and the Buffalo Bills training staff awarded with the Pat Tillman Award for Service, due to their efforts in saving the life of Hamlin in January. Sports Humanitarian Awards honorees were recognized during this year’s show, which included the recipients of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award, and the Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award, among others.

See the full list of 2023 ESPYS winners below:

Best Athlete, Men’s Sports: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best Athlete, Women’s Sports: Mikaela Shiffrin, Ski

Best Breakthrough Athlete: Angel Reese, LSU Women’s Basketball

Best Record-Breaking Performance: LeBron James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA career scoring record

Best Championship Performance: Lionel Messi, Argentina – World Cup Final

Best Comeback Athlete: Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Best Play: Justin Jefferson with the Catch of the Century

Best Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports: Caleb Williams, USC Football

Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports: Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women’s Basketball

Best Athlete with a Disability: Zach Miller, Snowboarding

Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Best NHL Player: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Best NBA Player: Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Best WNBA Player: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Best Driver: Max Verstappen, F1

Best UFC Fighter: Jon Jones

Best Boxer: Claressa Shields

Best Soccer Player: Lionel Messi, Argentina/PSG

Best Golfer: Scottie Scheffler

Best Tennis Player: Novak Djokovic