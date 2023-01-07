Damar Hamlin Shares Heartfelt Message To His Supporters On Social Media

A few short days after his on-field cardiac arrest, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is now recovering. He shared an inspiring message on his personal Instagram and Twitter accounts Saturday, highlighting how appreciative he is of the support from the world.

He said his recent health scare strengthened him and asked for continued prayers for the difficult and long road ahead.

“When you put real love out into the world, it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me! 🫶🏾❤️3️⃣ #3strong”

According to recent reports, his breathing tube has been removed, and Hamlin is now breathing on his own and able to speak to his family, doctor, and teammates. On Friday, Hamlin could talk on video chat to teammates and coaches as they met in preparation for a game on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Although he’s shown notable improvement, Hamlin’s doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said it was still too early to determine whether he would recover fully.

We look forward to seeing Hamlin recover and heal.