Damar Hamlin Update: The Buffalo Bills Player Shows ‘Remarkable Improvement’

According to the Buffalo Bills organization, Damar Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” over the past 24 hours. While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears neurologically intact,” the team said. “His lungs continue to heal, and he is making steady progress.”

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest in the first quarter of Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. As a result, the NFL postponed the game between Buffalo and Cincinnati after Hamlin collapsed on the field, prompting medical personnel to begin CPR and take the athlete to the Cincinnati Medical Center.

After Monday’s game, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement. “Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed.” He continued, “Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field from the team, independent medical staff, and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital, where he was in critical condition. Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available.”

During his recovery in the hospital, Hamlin could open his eyes to grip the hands of those close to him, reported USA TODAY. The people requested anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly about Hamlin’s health.

“Damar has made substantial improvement overnight,” the agency that represents Hamlin, Agency 1 Sports, posted on Twitter. “We are so thankful for all the first responders, doctors, hospital staff, and everyone who played a role in this process.”

We hope to see his health continue to improve.