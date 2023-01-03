NFL Star Damar Hamlin In Critical Condition After Suffering Cardiac Arrest On Field

Timothy T Ludwig/ Getty Images

Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills suffered a cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, the team has announced.

The NFL postponed the “Monday Night Football” game between Buffalo and Cincinnati after Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field, prompting medical personnel to begin CPR and rush him to the hospital. The stadium fell silent as the entire Bills team rushed onto the field and kneeled down in prayer.

“Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition. Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available.”

The scary incident took place with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter when Hamlin completed a tackle on Bengals wide receiver William “Tee” Higgins. He suddenly collapsed after attempting to stand up.

On Tuesday morning, the Buffalo Bills confirmed the news on Twitter and provided an update on Hamlin’s condition.

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” the Bills tweeted. “His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar, his family and the Buffalo Bills ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/A03jGU4J9S — NFL (@NFL) January 3, 2023

Hamlin began his NFL career just two years ago as the 212th overall pick in the 2021 draft. According to CBS Sports, prior to that, he played football on the collegiate level at The University of Pittsburgh, where he tallied 276 tackles and six interceptions.

Family Representative Jordon Rooney told ‘Good Morning America’ on Tuesday that Hamlin is a fighter and his family is “in good spirits,” and they are taking things “minute by minute, hour by hour.”

“His family is strong, supportive. Obviously, they are worried. Damar is very close with his family”, Rooney added. “There’s definitely been a lot of fans [at the hospital], a lot of traction, people coming by. But what’s most important is to give the family their privacy.