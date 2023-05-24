Angel Reese Signs Ambassador Deal With Mielle Organics

LSU basketball champion Angel Reese just landed another major deal and this time its with major beauty brand Mielle Organics.

In a news release shared with ESSENCE, it was comfirmed that this would Reese’s first major beauty deal and would include Reese’s image to be used for the brand’s marketing, social media, events and a limited-edition product bundle.

Reese instantly became a media darling after she played a pivotal role in clenching a national championship title for Louisiana State University’s Lady Tigers basketball team earlier this year.

DALLAS, TEXAS – APRIL 02: Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers cuts down a piece of net after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85 during the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 02, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Dubbed as the Bayou Barbie because of her love for long tresses and overall interest in beauty, the Mielle partnership makes perfect sense.

“Athletes are the ideal beauty icons and brand ambassadors,” said Reese in the news release. “I put it out there that I wanted to work with more beauty brands, and I’m so excited to be working with Mielle! I’m a longtime user and fan of the brand so this is the perfect partnership. I can’t wait to share more with my fans and introduce my new Mielle bundle. The last several months have been a whirlwind. I feel really blessed.”

“Angel is a rising star with bold beauty, confidence, strength and must-have edges who uses and genuinely loves Mielle products,” shared Mielle’s founder and CEO Monique Rodriguez in a statement. “Angel’s fun personality and ability to connect authentically with her fans make her a perfect addition to the Mielle family. She is THAT girl, and we are so thrilled to have her as our newest ambassador,”

This is the latest in the long list of deals the basketball star has secured, which cumulatively are worth millions according to reports.

As previously reported by ESSENCE, has reportedly landed more NIL deals than any other player, male or female in the NCAA tournament.

Sponsors United has stated that Reese’s 17 NIL deals places her in fifth place in college sports behind:

Rayquan Smith, Norfolk State, football and track, 66 deals

Ky’Wuan Dukes, Johnson C. Smith University, football, 29 deals

Lauren Burke, Texas, softball, 22 deals

Jon Seaton, Elon, football, 18 deals

On the college hoops front, Reese is ahead of Miami’s Cavinder twins (Haley and Hanna) and the men’s CBB leader, North Carolina’s Armando Bancot, who have 16 deals each.

Per an On3 report, Reese is earning $392,000/year on endorsement deals with companies like Bose, JanSport, McDonald’s, Outback Steakhouse, Xfinity, among others.