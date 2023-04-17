College Basketball Star Angel Reese Said She’s Making ‘More Than Some Of The People That Are In The League’  

The wins just keep on coming for the Bayou Barbie.

In a recent interview with sports podcast I Am Athlete, Angel Reese who is a star player for the Louisiana State University Tigers said “The money I’m making is more than some of the people that are in the league that might be top players.”

She’s been in the headlines for her heroic performance in the NCAA 2023 national championship against the Iowa Hawkeyes, which was was the most-watched women’s college basketball game, drawing in 9.9 million viewers, per The New York Times.

Since then, her star has deservedly risen considerably.

As previously reported by ESSENCE, has reportedly landed more NIL deals than any other player, male or female in the NCAA tournament.

Sponsors United has stated that Reese’s 17 NIL deals places her in fifth place in college sports behind:

Rayquan Smith, Norfolk State, football and track, 66 deals

Ky’Wuan Dukes, Johnson C. Smith University, football, 29 deals

Lauren Burke, Texas, softball, 22 deals

Jon Seaton, Elon, football, 18 deals

On the college hoops front, Reese is ahead of Miami’s Cavinder twins (Haley and Hanna) and the men’s CBB leader, North Carolina’s Armando Bancot, who have 16 deals each.

Per an On3 report, Reese is earning $392,000/year on endorsement deals with companies like Bose, JanSport, McDonald’s, Outback Steakhouse, Xfinity, among others.

“We fully expect her to be bringing in more deals coming after this,” Bob Lynch, SponsorUnited’s founder and CEO, told Forbes. “She’s a businesswoman as well as anything else. Every kid growing up right now who follows her is watching her, not only seeing her perform in basketball but seeing her do endorsement deals.”