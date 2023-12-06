14 Must-Watch Movies To Add To Your Holiday Watch List

Walt Disney

The holidays are a time for slowing down, reconnecting with family, eating delicious meals, and cozying up to watch new television shows and films or get caught up on old favorites. Whether you love traditional movies or a good rom-com; there’s something on the list for everyone. For the kids, there are light-hearted family movies like Dashing Through The Snow and Candy Cane Lane. And, for the teens and young adults, there’s some fun romance in A Gingerbread Romance and This Christmas. And, of course, for the grown and sexy, there’s always The Best Man Holiday.

Below, you will find 14 movies that showcase beautiful and diverse representations of Black family life during the holiday season.

Dashing Through The Snow (2023)

Watch is now on Disney+.

Seeing a middle-class Black “Grinch”, whose cold heart is melted by his precious daughter’s joy and excitement for Christmas is quite refreshing onscreen in Dashing Through The Snow. Starring Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Lil Rel Howery, Teyonah Parris, and newcomer Madison Skye Validum, Dashing Through The Snow is a kid-friendly, family-centric movie that will warm hearts. When Eddie Garrick, a disgruntled social worker, is sent on a call while spending quality time with his Christmas-loving little girl, they embark on a journey that renews his faith in the “magic of Christmas.”

Candy Cane Lane (2023)

Watch it now on Amazon Prime.

Get ready to count down to the 12 days of Christmas with Candy Cane Lane. The stakes are high, and competitive family man Chris Carver is set on winning the neighborhood’s Christmas decorating contest. All is well, until a deal with an elf, invites chaos into the neighborhood. Starring Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, Robin Thede, Danielle Pinnock, and more, this fantastical holiday movie depicts family unity and a dash of holiday madness.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020)

Watch it now on Netflix.

Jingle Jangle is the whimsical intergenerational tale of a beloved toymaker and creative genius, Jeronicus, and his gifted granddaughter Journey who reignites his spark for invention after she rediscovers his magical invention. Musical theater lovers will adore this beautiful film. With its unique soundtrack, decadent costume design, and eccentric set design, Jingle Jangle is a feast for the eyes and ears. Starring Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Anika Noni Rose, Phylicia Rashad, and Madalen Mills, Jingle Jangle envelops viewers in a world of beauty, creativity, music, and dance.

The Kid Who Loved Christmas (1990)

Watch it now on YouTube.

The Kid Who Loved Christmas is not about fluff, frills, and holiday thrills, but rather it showcases the beauty and joy that can remain in one’s life after a tragedy. After a saxophonist loses his wife, a social worker helps him with the adoption of a son. Starring acting titans like Cicely Tyson, Della Reese, Esther Rolle, Ben Vereen, Michael Warren, and many others, this movie is simple, powerful storytelling. Also, it is to be noted that this is the last film that Sammy Davis Jr appeared in before his death.

Best. Christmas. Ever! (2023)

Watch it now on Netflix.

Starring Brandy Norwood and Heather Graham, Best.Christmas.Ever! tells the story of two old friends reuniting during the holidays, and one friend’s still simmering rivalry. Centering themes of friendship, competition, and overcoming jealousy, this film showcases that friendships can endure hard moments, and still prevail. And, if you’re in the mood for some holiday music, be sure to check out Brandy Norwood’s new holiday album “Christmas With Brandy.“

So Fly Christmas (2023)

Watch it now on BET+

There’s nothing like a trusted friend being in solidarity with you after being ghosted at the altar. But what happens when the friend that renounces love with you finds it for herself? Starring Tami Roman and Tichina Arnold, So Fly Christmas delves into the tricky business of losing and finding love during the Christmas holiday.

(L-R): Chris “Ludacris” Bridges as Eddie and Lil Rel Howery as Nick in DASHING THROUGH THE SNOW, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.

A Christmas Serenade (2023)

Stream it on December 2nd on HBO Max.

Own’s A Christmas Serenade brings in the holiday spirit with church, music, and even a bit of romance. When musician, Jeremiah (B.J. Britt) returns to his hometown after many years of being away, he plans to do a music gig. However, he finds himself in charge of the annual Christmas Jubilee at his old church. Not only are old feuds with Willow (Skye Townsend), his pastor’s daughter, rekindled, but also a bit of romance.

This Christmas (2007)

Watch it now on Amazon, Peacock, or Hulu.

The Whitfield family have not seen one another in several years. And, for this family, the holidays come with their fair share of family drama, secrets, escapades, family fights, jail, and so much more. In this heart-warming movie, it’s evident that will family will not always be perfect, but rather, it’s the imperfections that make one’s family so special. Starring a fun cast with the likes of Delroy Lindo, Regina King, Loretta Devine, Idris Elba, Lauren London, and Chris Brown amongst many others, coupled with a wonderful music soundtrack, This Christmas is a definite “must-watch” movie this holiday season.

Almost Christmas (2016)

Watch it now on Peacock, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

Written and directed by David E. Talbert, Almost Christmas, starring Danny Glover, Kimberly Elise, Omar Epps, Monique, Gabrielle Union, and many other favorites, Almost Christmas shares the story of a family who gathers for the first time in a long while, after the death of the family matriarch. What makes Almost Christmas interesting to watch, is that it does not shy away from the reality that many families are dysfunctional. But, Almost Christmas showcases flawed families entertainingly and endearingly. If you’re looking for a lot of laughs, coupled with some drama, Almost Christmas is a fun holiday “must-see”.

A Madea Christmas (2013)

Watch it now on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas follows Madea as she heads to a small, country town with her niece, Eileen, (Anna Maria Horsford) to check on daughter Lacy Williams (Tika Sumpter), a teacher who happens to be interracially married to Connor. Despite being surrounded by Southern rural folks, presumed clashing cultures, and Lacy’s interracial relationship, Madea brings on the holiday cheer in a way that only she can in this comedic rom-com. This movie is not only a great watch for Madea fans, but it’s also a good fit for households seeking representation for interracial families as well.

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

Watch it now on Peacock, Apple TV, and Peacock.

Written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, The Best Man Holiday is the holiday sequel that families have all come to know and love. It’s been 15 years since college friends have all connected, and while many things have changed, some things are still the same like old feuds, hidden romances, and rivalries. Written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, The Best Man Holiday as the sequel to The Best Man, shows a beautiful spectrum of Black life and family that ranges from a handsome NFL player (Morris Chesnut) who’s a Christian and fully committed to his Black wife (Monica Calhoun), a struggling author (Taye Diggs) and his beautiful, creative wife (Sanaa Lathan) who’s a chef at Red Rooster in Harlem, to high-powered Marketing Executive (Nia Long) and her good-looking businessman boyfriend, Brian (Eddie Cibrian), and many other favorites like Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Melissa De Sousa, and Harold Perrineau.

The Preacher’s Wife (1996)

Watch it now on Amazon Prime, Tubi, or Hulu.

The Preacher’s Wife is always the most fitting for the holiday season. Starring Denzel Washington, Whitney Houston, and Courtney B. Vance, The Preacher’s Wife centers on positive themes such as answered prayer, overcoming hardships and enduring struggling marriages, and angelic intervention. When a struggling preacher calls out to God for help, a very handsome Black angel (Washington) comes to earth with an assignment to restore a struggling preacher’s church and marriage.

Black Nativity (2013)

Watch it now on Tubi, Apple TV, or Amazon Prime.

In this contemporary adaptation of Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity, Langston (Jacob Lattimore) is sent to New York City by his mother (played by Jennifer Hudson) to relatives Reverend Cornell (Forest Whitaker) and Aretha Combs (Angela Bassett), devout Christians who walk in integrity. When Langston does not come in alignment with their expectations, he finds himself on a journey of faith and family that changes him forever. Lovers of music theater, and powerful soundtracks, and those who love a good church choir will especially appreciate this musical drama.

A Gingerbread Romance (2018)

Watch it now on Amazon Prime.

If you’re looking for a holiday movie that is sweet and charming, with a few life lessons sprinkled along the way, A Gingerbread Romance is the ideal holiday movie. When an architect, Taylor Scott (Tia Mowry) is tasked with designing and creating a lifesize Gingerbread house as a result of being entered into a contest by her firm, she’s partnered with a French chef, Annabelle (Jordana LaJoie) with whom she immediately butts heads with. After Annabelle decides not to partner with Taylor for the Gingerbread contest, Taylor meets Adam (Duane Henry), a humble bakery shop owner and single father to a little girl. Call it a coincidence, or a divine connection, but it is through Adam and his precious that Taylor learns that “Home is where the heart is.”