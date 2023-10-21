Brandy Announces New Holiday Album ‘Christmas With Brandy’

Yesterday, Grammy Award-winning musician Brandy announced her first holiday album, Christmas with Brandy, where listeners will experience the R&B icon delivering classic covers and original holiday material.

In what will be her first project since 2020’s B7, Christmas with Brandy features songs such as “Someday At Christmas,” originally sung by Stevie Wonder, “Jingle Bells,” “Deck the Halls,” and other soulful grooves that will move audiences who have been waiting for a contemporary, fresh take on these timeless tracks.

Brandy additionally recorded original material that explores the festive season — from “Christmas Party For Two,” to the holiday breakup anthem “Feels Different,” Christmas with Brandy is a beautiful journey through the ups, downs, and surprising twists that accompany the holidays.

Alongside new music, Brandy will also star in the Netflix original film Best Christmas Ever debuting November 16.

Christmas with Brandy is set for release on November 10. Pre-save the album here.