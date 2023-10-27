Ludacris, Teyonah Parris And Lil Rel Howery Get Into The Spirit In ‘Dashing Through The Snow’ Trailer

Photo Credit: Steve Dietl

Disney+ has released the trailer for the holiday comedy Dashing Through the Snow, which stars Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Teyonah Parris, and Lil Rel Howery.

The new film tells the hilarious and touching story about a social worker for the Atlanta police department and the Christmas Eve journey that helps him to remember the joy and magic of the season.

Dashing Through The Snow, which is directed by Tim Story and written by Scott Rosenberg, is produced by John Jacobs and Will Packer, with Tim Story, Johanna Byer, Ross Fanger, and Zac Unterman serving as executive producers. The film also stars Madison Skye Validum, Oscar Nuñez, Ravi V. Patel, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Gina Brillon, Sebastian Sozzi, Kevin Connolly, and Zulay Henao.

Dashing Through The Snow will stream November 17, 2023, exclusively on Disney+.

Take a look at the trailer for the new film below.