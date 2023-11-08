Eddie Murphy And Tracee Ellis Ross Celebrate The Holidays In ‘Candy Cane Lane’ Trailer

Photo Credit: Claudia Darius

Eddie Murphy is back to celebrate Christmas with a new comedy titled Candy Cane Lane, set for release December 1 on Prime Video.

In the upcoming film, the legendary comedian stars as Chris Carver, a father who does whatever it takes to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas decoration contest. After he makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper to better his chances of winning, she casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life, creating a problem for the entire town. Chris, his wife and three children have to come together to save the holiday season, but not without the task of overcoming a few obstacles.

Courtesy of Prime Video

Alongside Murphy, Candy Cane Lane also stars Tracee Ellis Ross, Julian Bell, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, DC Young Fly, and more. It is produced by Brian Grazer, Murphy, Karen Lunder, Charisse Hewitt-Webster, with Doug Merrified serving as executive producer.

The screenplay comes from Kelly Younger, inspired by his own holiday experiences on Candy Cane Lane in El Segundo, California. Also, The film reunites director Reginald Hudlin, Murphy, and producer Brian Grazer for the first time since their 1992 hit, Boomerang.

Candy Cane Lane is slated to debut December 1 on Prime Video. Take a look at the trailer below.