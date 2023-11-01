Home

What’s New And Black In On Netflix In November

From classic films to original content, there’s something for everyone this month on the digital streamer.
By Okla Jones ·

It’s a brand new month, so that means loads of new content coming to Netflix. With November official here, the popular streaming service has added a new mix of comedies, dramas, and action films for the entire family to enjoy.

To start things off, viewers can watch the biopic Harriet, which tells the story of the historic abolitionist. November also includes The Scorpion King, and Madea’s Family Reunion from Tyler Perry. For the remainder of the month, subscribers will be able to enjoy a long list of original content, from Rustin to American Symphony.

Take a look at what’s new and Black on Netflix in November below.

