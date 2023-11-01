What’s New And Black In On Netflix In November

It’s a brand new month, so that means loads of new content coming to Netflix. With November official here, the popular streaming service has added a new mix of comedies, dramas, and action films for the entire family to enjoy.

To start things off, viewers can watch the biopic Harriet, which tells the story of the historic abolitionist. November also includes The Scorpion King, and Madea’s Family Reunion from Tyler Perry. For the remainder of the month, subscribers will be able to enjoy a long list of original content, from Rustin to American Symphony.

Take a look at what’s new and Black on Netflix in November below.

01 Harriet – (11/1) Focus Features’ biopic western telling the story of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery. It stars Cynthia Erivo as abolitionist Tubman, with Leslie Odom Jr., and Janelle Monáe in supporting roles.

02 Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion: The Movie – (11/1) Written, directed, produced by, and starring Tyler Perry, Madea’s Family Reunion tells the story of Madea preparing for an upcoming family reunion while dealing with the dramas before and during it. It also stars Blair Underwood, Lynn Whitfield, Boris Kodjoe, Maya Angelou, Jenifer Lewis, Keke Palmer, Cicely Tyson.

03 The Scorpion King – (11/1) The Scorpion King is a 2002 film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the title role. The events of The Scorpion King take place 5,000 years before the events of The Mummy and The Mummy Returns, revealing the origins of Mathayus and his rise to power as the legendary hero, the Scorpion King.

04 The Improv: 60 and Still Standing – (11/7) Improv: 60 and Still Standing, a comedy special celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Improv comedy clubs, which will premiere globally on the streamer November 7th.

05 Rustin – (11/17) Activist Bayard Rustin faces racism and homophobia as he helps change the course of Civil Rights history by orchestrating the 1963 March on Washington. It stars Colman Domingo in the title role, along with Chris Rock and Glynn Turman in supporting roles.

06 Best. Christmas. Ever! – (11/19) This Netflix original film follows old college friends who unexpectedly reunite for the holidays. It stars Brandy as Jackie, who has a seemingly picture-perfect life.

07 Stamped from the Beginning – (11/20) This Netflix Original is a hybrid-documentary based on the Dr. Ibram X. Kendi book of the same name. It is directed by Roger Ross Williams, and delves into race in the United States.

08 High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Season 2 – (11/22) This acclaimed Netflix original series is back for its second season. The show traces the delicious, moving throughlines from Africa to the United States.