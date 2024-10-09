BLK Report Reveals The Best HBCU Homecoming Rankings

(Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images)



We can’t get enough of a good HBCU love story—after all, if these campuses are shaping some of the nation’s future leaders, finding your next partner should be a breeze, right? As we enter the season of returning to our alma maters to relive those glory days, a new report from BLK, the leading dating and social app for Black singles, reveals that some graduates are heading back for more than just nostalgia—they’re hoping to get that old thing back.

BLK’s Hookup Report surveyed hundreds of folks on their homecoming experiences, and the findings reveal that 41 percent of respondents admitted to a homecoming hookup in the past, with 63 percent preferring to keep things discreet, often making their moves at after-parties or hotels. The good news? A majority—77 percent—of HBCU grads are focused on keeping it cool this homecoming season. If they run into an ex, they’re more interested in enjoying the festivities than stirring up old drama from the past.

In terms of goals for homecoming weekend, nearly 50 percent of respondents shared that they’re focused on enjoying the scene and seeing what unfolds. Meanwhile, 22.1 percent admitted they were aiming to find a new ‘sneaky link.’ Around 17 percent were simply looking to soak in the fun, while the remaining participants hoped to either hook up with as many people as possible or rekindle an old flame.

We get it—you’re back at your old stomping grounds, soaking up the nostalgia, and sometimes the moment sweeps you away. It’s probably why over 40 percent of those surveyed admitted to hooking up during homecoming, while nearly 40 percent said they hadn’t but were open to the idea. For the most part, the majority of respondents had no regrets about their homecoming hookups. Among those who did, the most common regrets included not making a move sooner (17.3 percent), hooking up with an ex (6.5 percent), ghosting afterward (6.5 percent), catching feelings (4.9 percent), and cheating on a spouse (1.6 percent).

But is it more than just a good time? That’s the real question. According to the survey, over 50 percent of respondents said it’s always just a weekend fling. Almost 17 percent revealed they started something that lasted longer, while nearly 16 percent believe that homecoming relationships can be real. About 5 percent admitted to catching feelings when the other person didn’t, and over 1 percent shared that they caught something that sent them to the doctor.

The report went beyond just detailing hookups—it also surveyed which HBCUs are home to the best homecoming, most attractive students, liveliest alumni, wildest nights, and the best homecoming for singles looking to connect, too.

North Carolina A&T claimed the top spot for best overall homecoming, a title well-earned as their annual celebration is famously known as #GHOE, or the ‘Greatest Homecoming on Earth.’ Grambling State came in second, followed by Howard University in third.

When it comes to the best-looking women, Howard University—‘The Mecca’—took the crown, with NCAT as a close second, and Grambling in third place. The best-looking men were a tie between Morehouse College in Atlanta and Grambling.

NCAT made another appearance in the rankings, voted as having the most lit alumni, with Florida A&M University (FAMU) close behind. Additionally, FAMU was named the school where you’re most likely to have a story-worthy night, thanks to its wild homecoming celebrations. For singles looking to make new connections, FAMU and NCAT tied as the best campuses to do so, according to the report.

The report also notes that some schools, which didn’t individually rank, were grouped into an ‘All Others’ category. You can read more about the full report here. However, despite these results, we stand by celebrating the vibrant culture of all HBCUs—so we had to add a few highlights of our own.

For instance, Jackson State University, affectionately known as #THEEHOUSEPARTY, set a new standard in 2023, drawing an unprecedented homecoming crowd of roughly 40,000 attendees, making it the largest in history. This record-breaking turnout speaks to the spirit and energy that Jackson State brings to its celebrations year after year.

Further south, Prairie View A&M University has carved out its own legacy. Their homecoming, famously tagged as #SETYOURHOMECOMINGOUT, has become a hallmark of excitement and tradition, turning their campus into the epicenter of a celebration that leaves attendees talking about it long after it’s over.

At the end of the day, no matter which HBCU tops the charts, every homecoming is a celebration of legacy, culture, and community. From record-breaking crowds to unforgettable experiences, these campuses continue to prove that it’s not just about the party—it’s about the pride. So whether you’re there to relive the glory days or make new memories, one thing’s for sure: HBCU homecoming season is where history, tradition, and a whol lot of love collide.