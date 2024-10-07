HBCU Homecoming Turn The Spotlight On HIV Awareness And Prevention

Harley & Co.

Homecoming season has officially kicked off, and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are amplifying issues from the upcoming presidential election to HIV prevention. On the campus of Alabama State University, ViiV Healthcare transformed the annual celebration into a platform for HIV awareness.

The initiative couldn’t have come at a more pertinent time, as Black people have been disproportionately affected by the disease historically, according to the CDC. By the numbers, Black/African American people lead in HIV cases by ethnicity. On HBCU campuses, these numbers become even more burdening. The southern region accounts for 53 percent of new HIV diagnoses, and 50 percent of all new HIV diagnoses among people aged 13-24 are also Black.

“The reason we haven’t ended the epidemic is because of health disparities,” Bithiah Lafontant, ViiV Director of Corporate Communications, tells ESSENCE. “There are some communities that are benefiting more than others. So what we’re focusing on is making sure that everyone benefits equally with what we’re doing at ViiV Healthcare.”

According to Lafontant a part of ViiV’s core mission is meeting people where they are, hence why they partnered with ASU to bring awareness to the masses. “We try to go to different events all around the country, the cities and communities that are most effective to bring our message directly to where people are. That’s why we’re here at ASU homecoming.”

Her sentiment was echoed by Col. Gregory Clark, the VP of Institutional Advancement at ASU, who says that the partnership with ViiV Healthcare was not only fitting, but necessary. “So I think with HBCUs, of course proportionally, there’s more African Americans attending HBCUs than any other institution in the country. So if you want to get to the crux of the matter where HIV is affecting the African American community, HBCUs is the place to do it at.”

As the only pharmaceutical company exclusively dedicated to HIV and AIDS leading the way in long-acting treatment and prevention options, ViiV’s presence at ASU homecoming was not only just seen, but felt. The company was situated on campus grounds throughout the weekend, offering programming and activations.

On Friday, ViiV partnered with Five Horizons Health Centers to provide free HIV testing, and on Saturday the ASU Sting Stage, included performances from student groups, and even a message from Mayor Steven Reed. The fun didn’t stop there either, amidst all of the fanfare, there were tailgate areas where ViiV had giveaways, face-painting, cornhole, and siloed conversations about health from community organizations including Council on Substance Abuse, the Alabama Department of Health, The Knights & Orchids Society, and ASU’s own Health Services.

Performers throughout the weekend included Chelsey Green & The Green Project, Logan the Entertainer, Reyna Roberts, and the headliner Sexyy Red, who performed a handful of her sex-positive anthems.

When asked about how high schools play a role in advocating for HIV prevention and treatment, considering that new diagnoses among Black individuals can begin as early as age 13, Dr. Joyce Loyd-Davis, senior director of health services at ASU said that it would be ideal to have more sexual education classes. “Especially in high schools because we are entering times where, oftentimes young people are starting to engage in sexual intercourse at earlier ages.”

Though ASU is just one campus, the event brought the community together to address a growing problem within. It’s Col. Clark’s vision that ViiV can become a longtime partner of the university, and hopefully bring that same awareness to other campuses as well.

“HIV prevention options have evolved substantially, with PrEP now available as a long-acting injectable option or daily oral pills. We believe people need to be informed about their options so they can make the choice that best fits their life. Only by working together will we tackle HIV and end the HIV epidemic for all,” says Lafontant.