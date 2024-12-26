D’USSÉ And Hit-Boy Deliver Holiday Magic With Interactive AR Experience, “The Set”

Photo Courtesy of D’USSÉ

D’USSÉ and Grammy Award-winning producer Hit-Boy are redefining holiday celebrations with a bold new collaboration: “The Set,” an innovative augmented reality (AR) experience that combines music, technology, and premium cognac. Imagine hosting a holiday party with a DJ set right in your living room—no booking required, and this unique partnership makes that all possible.

Found inside the limited-edition D’USSÉ VSOP Holiday Gift Box (SRP $50), the QR code unlocks a life-size AR filter of Hit-Boy spinning curated sets tailored to three festive cocktails. Depending on your choice—say, a Spicy Sidecar or a D’USSÉspresso Martini—Hit-Boy responds with a bespoke setlist and animations, making the holiday vibe truly one-of-a-kind. “I always reach for D’USSÉ for my own celebrations, so when they asked me to collaborate, the timing felt perfect,” he said.

Photo Courtesy of D’USSÉ

For Hit-Boy, this project merges his love for music and his passion for pushing creative boundaries. “Music is a universal connector for the holidays, and the advancement of technology gives us a chance to push those connections even further,” he said. “The possibilities of AI and AR offer inspiration, ideas, and more space to be free in the way we create. By combining music and technology, we’re supporting the artists who worked on these songs while also taking holiday parties to the next level with a new and festive way to celebrate.”

Beyond its tech-forward appeal, the item is a standout gift in its own right. Each box includes a 750 mL bottle of VSOP cognac, aged at least 4 ½ years for a smooth, full-bodied flavor that’s versatile enough for sipping or mixing. “It’s great for music lovers and anyone who enjoys a premium cocktail,” Hit-Boy noted, adding that it’s a gift he’s excited to share with family and friends.

Photo Courtesy of D’USSÉ

This year has been monumental for Hit-Boy, whose production work on Rapsody’s “Asteroids” earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Rap Song. “Getting nominated is a surreal moment for me,” he shared. “As a producer, you pour so much of yourself into every record, and to see it recognized on this level is an honor.” He also praised Beyoncé for her multiple wins with “Texas Hold ’Em.” “She’s a force of nature,” he added. “Her ability to push boundaries while staying true to herself is inspiring. It’s moments like this that remind us all why we do what we do.”

With “The Set,” Hit-Boy and D’USSÉ have crafted an experience that reimagines holiday celebrations while pushing the limits of creativity. Whether raising a glass for the New Year or toasting with loved ones, this collaboration offers a bold, innovative way to connect through music, technology, and the spirit of the season.

The D’USSÉ VSOP Holiday Gift Box is available now at dusse.com.