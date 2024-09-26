Laughter, Culture, And Comedy: ‘Because They’re Funny Festival’ Returns To DC

Comedy has long been a space for truth-telling, cultural commentary, and healing through laughter.

This weekend, the Because They’re Funny (BTF) Comedy Festival returns to The Wharf in Washington, D.C., bringing together some of the most talented voices in Black comedy. Now in its second year, this festival is more than just a showcase—it’s a celebration of Black culture, joy, and the power of storytelling through humor.

Building on the overwhelming success of last year’s event, which earned a spot on USA Today’s Top 10 New Events list, BTF is back, bigger and bolder. With a star-studded lineup featuring legends like Leslie Jones and Deon Cole, as well as fresh new faces in the industry, the festival promises two unforgettable days of laughter, insight, and inspiration.

WASHINGTON DC – OCTOBER 7: Hey Ladies Fierce Female Comedy during Day 2 of the Because They’re Funny Comedy Festival at The Anthem on October 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton / NiceCrowd)

The Because They’re Funny Comedy Festival was created with the mission to uplift and amplify Black voices in comedy—an industry where our narratives often go untold. Organized by NICE CROWD in collaboration with Events DC, BTF is not just about entertainment; it’s about providing a platform where Black comedians can share their stories, shape cultural conversations, and, most importantly, be seen and celebrated.

Headlining this year’s festival are none other than the incomparable Leslie Jones, a three-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee, and the always hilarious Deon Cole, celebrated for his roles in Black-ish and The Color Purple. Both comedians have redefined what it means to use humor to address serious topics while entertaining audiences around the globe. Their presence sets the tone for a weekend that promises to be both empowering and entertaining.

The festival kicks off on Friday, September 27th with an Opening Night Reception at Officina, where guests will honor legendary comedian George Wallace with the BTF Trailblazer Award. Wallace, a fixture in Black comedy for decades, has paved the way for countless comedians. Proceeds from this exclusive VIP reception will benefit DC Central Kitchen, a local nonprofit dedicated to fighting hunger and poverty.

The weekend isn’t just about performances. BTF is also an opportunity to learn and grow. On Saturday, September 28th, the “Business of Comedy” panel will feature industry leaders discussing the evolving landscape of comedy and what it takes to succeed. From agents to veteran comedians, this panel will dive into the challenges and opportunities that Black comedians face today.

One of the festival’s highlights is the “Breakout Comedian of the Year” competition, hosted by Deon Cole, where six rising stars will battle it out for a $10,000 grand prize and a contract with Innovative Artists talent agency. This event not only highlights emerging Black talent but also offers a rare opportunity for up-and-coming comedians to break into the mainstream industry.

On Sunday, September 29th, all eyes will be on Leslie Jones, who will take the stage for a live performance that is sure to bring the house down. Known for her fearless comedic style and no-holds-barred commentary, Jones continues to be a force in the industry, and her performance will be a fitting finale for the festival.

Other Sunday events include a Sketch Comedy Masterclass and the “Life of a Comedian” panel, which will feature local D.C. comedians discussing the grind of pursuing a career in stand-up. This panel offers a rare glimpse into the often overlooked journey of Black comedians, highlighting the hard work and resilience required to succeed in an industry that doesn’t always make room for us.

This year’s festival will not only leave audiences in stitches but also uplift and inspire a new generation of Black comedians to keep pushing boundaries and claiming space.