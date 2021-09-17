Loading the player…

Amanda Gorman is the multi hyphenate creative we’ve all been waiting for. At just 23-years-old the poised poet and model has already accomplished a lifetime’s worth of work. She published her first volume of poetry, served as poet laureate of Los Angeles, and obtained a deal with a major children’s book publisher before her 21st birthday. With potential like that it’s no wonder that we can’t wait to see what she does next. Find out five reasons we are rooting for this young artist below.

She’s Creative

The inaugural National Youth Poet Laureate captured the attention of the nation when she read her poem “The Hill We Climb,” at the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Since then the poem was released as a hardcover book that became an instant New York Times and USA Today bestseller. The renewed interest caused the public to revisit her earlier work and find it was just as amazing.

She’s Stylish

Gala co-chair Gorman arrived on the red carpet looking like an ethereal goddess. Never one to miss an opportunity to educate, she slipped a few symbols into her ensemble including a book shaped clutch that represented the power of the written word.

She’s Versatile

Gorman can tailor her talents to any setting. This year she became the first ever poet to perform at the Super Bowl.

She’s Beautiful (Inside and Out)

She and her flawless skin signed a contract with IMG Models. In September, Gorman was announced as Estée Lauder’s first global changemaker for their Writing Change initiative.

She’s Confident

Gorman recently graduated from Harvard University with a degree in sociology. Themes of equality for all genders and races frequently appear in her work. It’s no surprise when sitting down with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts, the phenom was asked if she would be brave enough to try her hand at taking over the oval office. Gorman threw her hand back chuckled and said “absolutely.”