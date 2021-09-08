19 Books We Can’t Wait To Curl Up With This Fall
By Keyaira Boone ·  · 

Black authors are instructing us to be honest with ourselves and each other this season. Merging their own experiences with major news events (from the past and present), they are using fables and familiar themes to tackle the uncomfortable aspects of friendship, family and professional connections.

By presenting the value in anger, exposing our communal shortcomings, and rejecting performative allyship these writers are using fresh fictional characters and unapologetic personal narratives to remind us to protect our peace and tap into our personal power on the page. They are introducing us to bold women, bruised boys, and media powerhouses in their bold works.

See 19 books featuring voices we can’t wait to curl up with (and learn from) this fall below.

01
Moon And The Mars – Kia Corthron 8/31
Corthon’s novel follows a young biracial girl in a pre-Civil War New York City.
Buy Here
02
What Passes As Love – Trisha R. Thomas 9/1
The scribe who sold us on living Nappily Ever After turns her talents to historical fiction.
Buy Here
03
Mutiny – Phillip B. Williams 9/7
Williams honors the power of rage in this poetry collection.
Buy Here
04
An Ordinary Wonder – Buki Papillon 9/7
“Art, proverbs, and folktales,” are weaved into the foundation of this story of a transgender teen coming of age in Nigeria.
Buy Here
05
Assembly – Natasha Brown 9/14
A Black British woman claims power over her personal narrative in the moments before a family affair.
Buy Here
06
Saga Boy – Antonio Michael Downing 9/14
A young boy experiments with self-expression after a death in the family catapults him into isolation and instability.
Buy Here
07
Kneel – Candace Buford 9/14
Inspired by Colin Kapernick, a young athlete risks his future to stand up for his beliefs after his best friend is arrested.
Buy Here
08
Black Nerd Problems – William Evans and Omar Holmon 9/14
Evans and Holmon use their #OwnedVoices to give fresh perspectives on all things Black and nerdy.
Buy Here
Loading the player...
09
My Darling From The Lions – Rachel Long 9/21
This debut collection of poetry from Rachel Long touches on dating, religion, and sexuality. It is a welcome addition to the growing canon of contemporary works centered on Black girlhood.
Buy Here
10
Please Don’t Sit On My Bed In Your Outside Clothes- Phoebe Robinson 9/28
Robinson gives a third dose of her hilarious observations about choosing childlessness, living in close quarters, and stomaching performative allyship.
Buy Here
11
Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business) – Tabitha Brown 9/28
Brown slips some of her signature sunshine into this inspirational pick. The actor turned social media superstar takes readers on her journey to the top of their TikTok timelines and explains how she found “joy, love and freedom,” along the way.
Buy Here
12
Becoming Abolitionists Police, Protests, And The Pursuit Of Freedom – Derecka Purnell 10/5/21
Purnell uses her expertise as a “human rights lawyer, writer, and organizer,” to reimagine public safety.
Buy Here
13
We Are Not Like Them – Christine Pride and Jo Piazza 10/5
When a police shooting snatches the life of a 14 year old child life long friends are forced to see the cracks in their bond.
Buy Here
14
As The Wicked Watch – Tamron Hall 10/26
After the body of a Black child is found, a crime reporter uses her forensic science degree to shine a light on a potential serial killer.
Buy Here
15
All Her Little Secrets – Wanda M. Morris 11/2
When a lawyer’s lover is found dead she is forced to grapple with the unsaid truths she thought she had safely stuffed away.
Buy Here
16
The Perishing – Natashia Deón 11/2
This marriage of period lit and science fiction will plug the Lovecraft Country sized hole in your heart.
Buy Here
17
Bad Fat Black Girl Notes from a Trap Feminist – Sesali Bowen 11/5
The journalist shares notes from the intersection of feminism and trap music and asks tough questions about how sexism, fatphobia, and capitalism show up in “the culture.”
Buy Here
18
Unguarded – Scottie Pippen With Michael Arkush 11/9
The basketball superstar takes us behind the scenes of what it takes to be a six-time NBA champion.
Buy Here
19
Reclamation- Gayle Jessup White 11/16
White explores how her family’s history mirrors that of the nation’s hateful past.
Buy Here

TOPICS: 