18 Books To Throw In Your Carry-On This Summer

This summer is bursting with tales of Black romance, identity, and wealth. Some authors are taking us to the sandy shores of Black utopias in New England, while others are allowing us to travel with Black artists towards the unexpected in Europe. We’ll also be invited to the hallowed halls of the Supreme Court, tense conference rooms in Connecticut, and charming stables in the center of Los Angeles. We’ll bear witness to crises in Georgia and spiritual awakenings in Nigeria.
These experiences are exactly the types of escapes that make summer books read-worthy and we’ve found 18 that you should surely toss into your carry-on for your next vacation.
01
A Quantum Life – Hakeem Oluseyi
The “Gangsta Physicist” tells his life story using parallel universes to prove that his future was written in the stars.
02
Against White Feminism – Rafia Zakaria
Zakaria argues for an overhaul of a movement that relies on privileged pedestals.
03
The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois – Honorée Fanonne Jeffers
The impacts of “family, class, higher education, feminism and colorism,” on Black girlhood are explored in the latest work from the The Age of Phillis author.
04
The Book Of Harlan – Bernice Mcfadden
The novelist who enchanted us with Sugar sweeps us across the pond in this war epic following Black musicians trapped in a concentration camp.
05
Live Free Exceed Your Highest Expectations – Devon Franklin
The pastor and executive highlights how detachment from expectations can elevate your life.
06
Loud Black Girls: 20 Black Women Writers Ask: What’s Next? – Yomi Adegoke, Elizabeth Uviebinené
This anthology from the creators of Slay In Your Lane questions where you pivot once you find a way to be “your authentic self in a world that is constantly trying to tell you to minimize who you are.”
07
BLACKOUT-Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, and Nicola Yoon
Six Black authors come together to celebrate Black youth, joy, and love.
08
Letters to a Young Athlete- Chris Bosh
The superstar athlete penned a series of letters to inspire young people looking for guidance, after being forced to walk away from the game led him to look inward.
09
Bamboozled by Jesus-Yvonne Orji
The actress and comedian shares how she got finessed by a higher power.
10
A Sitting in St. James Book – Rita Williams-Garcia (5/25)
This intergenerational story uses the permanence of land to expose “the enduring legacies of slavery.”
11
NBC News’ Craig Melvin: POPS: Learning to Be a Son and a Father
The journalist behind the Dads Got This series investigates his own family legacy.
12
Summer on The Bluffs – Sunny Hostin
Secrets, and scandals collide in this juicy read from the Emmy award-winning lawyer and journalist set in the exclusive Black beach community.
13
Cack-Handed A Memoir – Gina Yashere
Reincarnation, career pivots, sister wives, and skinheads all pop up in this hilarious memoir from the Nigerian comedian.
14
Where You Are Is Not Who You Are A Memoir – Ursula Burns (6/15)
Burns, who became the first Black female CEO of a Fortune 500 company at Xerox, recalls her trip to the top of the corporate ladder.
15
Unashamed: Musings of a Fat, Black Muslim
The model’s memoir about her life as a young Muslim woman is penned in her signature “tongue-popping” tone.
16
The Compton Cowboys The New Generation of Cowboys in America’s Urban Heartland – Walter Thompson-Hernandez
This history of Compton’s equestrian culture shakes up stereotypes strengthened by Westerns.
17
While Justice Sleeps – Stacey Abrams
Set in the chambers of our nation’s highest court this complicated thriller from the political dynamo will shake your beliefs about politics, health care, and family ties. Blazing through the pages might inspire you to rethink your ballot section and double check that HR paperwork.
18
Next Move, Best Move – Kimberly Cummings
Cummings demonstrates how to design the career of your dreams by taking stock before taking charge.