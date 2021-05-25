18 Books To Throw In Your Carry-On This Summer

This summer is bursting with tales of Black romance, identity, and wealth. Some authors are taking us to the sandy shores of Black utopias in New England, while others are allowing us to travel with Black artists towards the unexpected in Europe. We’ll also be invited to the hallowed halls of the Supreme Court, tense conference rooms in Connecticut, and charming stables in the center of Los Angeles. We’ll bear witness to crises in Georgia and spiritual awakenings in Nigeria.

These experiences are exactly the types of escapes that make summer books read-worthy and we’ve found 18 that you should surely toss into your carry-on for your next vacation.