Amanda Gorman Becomes First Person To Perform Poetry During The Super Bowl

Amanda Gorman isn’t stopping anytime soon! For the LV Super Bowl held on February 7, the inaugural poet and author made history as the first person to ever perform an original poem during the game. Her piece, titled “Chorus of the Captains,” saluted three honorees whose works have been essential during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

Gorman spoke about Marine veteran James Martin, teacher Trimaine Davis and ICU nurse Suzie Dorner. Last week, they were named honorary captains by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for their dedication to doing good in the midst of global adversity.

“James has felt the wounds of warfare, but this warrior still shares his home with at-risk kids. During COVID, he’s even lent a hand live streaming football for family,” Gorman said during her poem. Martin has opened his home to at-risk youth and has been streaming football games for students who are practicing social distancing.

Davis is a Los Angeles based educator who has gone out of his way to assure that his students and their families have access to internet during the school year. He has also conducted workshops that taught people how to use tech devices. “Trimaine is an educator who works nonstop, Providing his community with hotspots,” Gorman said of Davis.

Nurse Dorner works at a hospital in Tampa, Florida, and as of February 8, the state has reached 5,737 new COVID-19 cases. Her work has been instrumental in helping citizens feel cared for and get well. Gorman also wrote that Dorner’s own grandmothers passed away from the virus.

“Her chronicles prove that even in tragedy, hope is possible,” Gorman said during the pre-recorded poem.

Watch Amanda deliver “Chorus of the Captains” below.