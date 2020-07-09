We’ve gotten so many panicked emails, DM’s and calls from singles regarding this unprecedented time in all of our lives. Yes, it’s a serious time but we also want to encourage our single community not to lose focus on your goals of finding love. There’s hope and now is the time to be more intentional than ever about focusing on your personal life.
If meeting your soulmate is high on your list of priorities, or has been on the back burner until now, it’s still possible. Do you think you’re the only one out there without a quarantine bae? Of course not. So as relationship coaches and professional matchmakers, we thought we’d give you a few thoughts that will encourage you to stay in the game.
Fisher Gilmore Matchmaking is an exclusive agency of “heart hunters” led by The Matchmaking DUO™ (Kelli Fisher & Tana Gilmore). They provide matchmaking services personally designed to accommodate busy, successful professionals who are seeking long-term love. They pride themselves on giving their clients a lot of what they want, and even more of what they need. For more advice from them visit their site or follow them on Facebook or Twitter.
01
Set Intentions
We will get through this! Until then, use this time to dream about your ideal mate and how you are going to integrate him/her into your world. Think about the characteristics they should have. This is a nice time to finally become clear on who you’d like to share your life with.
02
Make Room For Your Future Bae
Over the years, and with the fast pace of life, many of us have collected so much clutter and could use a good spring cleaning. Start purging old items (especially from past relationships) to make room for your soon to be love. He/she may need a drawer, or you can work on having less stuff ready to move when the time comes!
03
Clean Up Your Social Media
What does your social media say about who you are and whether you’re serious about meeting someone amazing? Shuffle all of your more flattering photos to the front page. Perhaps repost the more fun ones where you’re traveling, out with friends, laughing, etc. with a #tbt to gain new views and attention from someone new. Now that you have time, you can certainly respond to the comments and slide in a DM or 3!
04
Experiment With Your Look
Variety is the spice of life! Create a Pinterest page and consider changing your hairstyle and/or wardrobe so that when the time is right, you’ll be stepping out like you 2.0. Post Corona, folks will be singing, “who's that lady?” as you step back out.
05
Stay Upbeat
There’s nothing more important right now than keeping our spirits up. How about having a virtual party with your girlfriends? We may not be able to travel and see them now, but host a virtual sleepover party in your PJ’s, grab some fabulous wine and cheese and unwind. You’ll have just as much fun as if you were all in the same room. Hey, we just may offer a contest for us “The DUO” to show up to your virtual party just for kicks. You never know!
06
Try New Recipes
Now is a great time for you to try some new recipes and hone in on your cooking skills. We realize many of our clients don’t cook because they don’t have much time or they just simply don’t like it. That’s perfectly fine. However, we suggest you have at least one or two signature dishes that your boo can only get from you. Remember, you’re creating memories here.
Young woman using tablet cooking in kitchen at home
07
Clear Your Schedule For Love
We’ve all been forced to slow down a bit now. There’s time to look at all of your commitments, boards, groups, volunteering, etc and determine how it affects your dating life (or lack thereof.) We know there are so many singles who have packed their calendars to capacity because they're not presently in a relationship. But that can also work against you because it would appear to someone eyeing you from afar that you don’t have time for love. Keep the commitments you absolutely need and toss the ones you don’t. It’s time to come out of hiding, sis!
Young female analyzing bills while writing in diary. Female is sitting on sofa in living room. She is using digital tablet at home.