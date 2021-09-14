Amanda Gorman’s MET Gala Makeup Look Required The Help Of Five People

Getty Images

Amanda Gorman is a star — point, blank, period. So it’s only right that last night, her MET Gala look reflected that. Hitting the red carpet in a custom Vera Wang gown that boasted more than 3,000 crystals, Gorman’s makeup look was equally as impressive and intricate. Don’t believe us? Let’s just say, it took five people to even make it happen.

“We became obsessed with the idea of stones across my face, and completing that element took about five of us over an hour,” Gorman told Vogue of the look that was created by celebrity makeup artist Joanna Simkin. According to the artist, the intricate shape of the jewels meant something as well. “When I saw the dress with the stones, I immediately thought of the stars on the American flag and wanted to echo the shape of the flag blowing in the wind,” Simkin says.

Simkin let the trail of crystals be the focal point of the face, with rest of the look understated —marked by a subtle glow and the perfect nude lip, all a product of Estée Lauder’s extensive offerings such as the Double Wear Stay-in-Place Flawless Concealer, Pure Color Envy Sculpting EyeShadow 5-Color Palettes and Pure Color Whipped Matte Lip Color. Gorman’s MET Gala debut further proved that while it may be fashion’s biggest night, beauty truly reigned supreme.