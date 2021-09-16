ICYMI: The Street Style At ESSENCE Fashion House Was Second To None

At any NYFW event, attendee fashion is always top tier and ESSENCE Fashion House was no exception. Black creatives gave us bold beauty looks, gorgeous hair and show-stopping style that had cameras flashing and heads turning.
From fall season staple trends like thigh high boots and layers, to bright color patterns and signature prints, if you’re looking for style inspo, look no further than this stylish bunch.
Scroll down to see some of our favorite Street Style moments and then head over to ESSENCE Studios for more of everything you missed at ESSENCE Fashion House.
