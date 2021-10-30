This Week In Black Love: Chante Moore, Stephen Hill Are Engaged, Michael B. Jordan And Family Support Lori & More

Instagram

Sure, we say it every week, but we’re not kidding when we say this week was a very busy one for Black love. There was engagement news, an IG official moment for a new couple, a “cheeky” birthday trip (more on that later for context) and themed party, the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes and just plenty of PDA displayed on the ‘gram. We couldn’t get enough of it! So we relived all the moments to share them with you here in our weekly recap of all things Black love. In case you missed these moments, scroll down to feel all warm and fuzzy from the love that was shown this week.

Chante Moore and Stephen Hill

The singer and the former president of programming at BET surprised everyone when they not only went public with their relationship, but also announced that they are engaged. What a way to celebrate one’s 60th birthday!

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns

The social media influencer and NBA star were one of the first couples to share their joint Halloween costume. They dressed up, impressively, as Little Red Riding Hood and the big bad wolf.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

The actress just rang in the last birthday of her 40s by enjoying a vacation with her hubby. Wade was her personal photographer as she soaked up the sun and showed off her curves, giving full Scorpio.

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia

The engaged couple stepped out looking very black tie regal as they attended the Swan House Ball. He served a smile while his fiancé struck a fierce pose.

Toya Johnson and Robert “Red” Rushing

The beauty and her fiancé led the way in doing the player’s ball theme right for Johnson’s 38th birthday party in Atlanta.

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson

As she performed the National Anthem at game one of the World Series, the multitalented star received big support from her boyfriend, Darius Jackson.

Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts

The P-Valley actor and his Season 2 co-star, model Miracle Watts, took to Instagram to let people know that the rumors were true. They’re an item and a good-looking one at that.

Skyh Alvester Black and KJ Smith

The co-stars turned cute couple showed off their joint Halloween costume, posing for a picture as Quincy and Monica from Love and Basketball.

Ciara and Russell Wilson

Wilson went all out in an effort to make Ci Ci feel special for her 36th birthday. He rented out the landmark Space Needle in Seattle for a romantic birthday dinner overlooking the city.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey

The actor was a super proud boyfriend as Harvey celebrated the launch of her skincare line, SKN by LH, with a big party in LA this week. To make things all the more sweet, Jordan’s family — parents and two siblings — showed up to support his lady.

Ok, in-laws!