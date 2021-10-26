Russell Wilson Shut Down This Seattle Landmark For Ciara And 9 Other Grand Gestures From Celeb Men

Luca Zanon/Awakening/GC Images

Monday, Oct. 25 was singer Ciara’s birthday, so you know what that means. It was time for her husband, Russell Wilson, to pull off one of his extravagant surprises. He didn’t disappoint! The Seattle Seahawks star managed to rent out the iconic Space Needle, an observation tower with a restaurant, to have a private dinner with the birthday girl. There were rose petals, flowers, candles and balloons everywhere.

Happy birthday, @ciara! 🎉 That @DangeRussWilson is a keeper: he planned quite the surprise last night at the top. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5QGsOgTQ7y — Space Needle (@space_needle) October 26, 2021

At this point, with a partner like Russell gifting His and Hers G-Wagons and a sushi-making class from the comfort of their home, it’s not easy to shock the singer. Nevertheless, the gift definitely warmed Ciara’s heart.

Russell has certainly written the book on ways to show love and appreciation to your partner, but that doesn’t mean he’s the only one doing it in a really big way. Check out a few other famous husbands and boyfriends who went all out for the special ladies in their lives.

Offset and Cardi B

For the Grammy winner’s 29th birthday, she was blown away by the luxurious home bought for her by husband Offset in her father’s native Dominican Republic. The rapper worked with Cardi’s dad to secure the 6-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom property.

Steve and Marjorie Harvey

For Mother’s Day earlier this year, Steve surprised his queen by presenting her with a room full of unreleased, brand spanking new designer heels from some of the biggest fashion houses. She was speechless.

Championship rings aren't the only thing we play for. Congrats Gucci on the engagement!💍#TrueToAtlanta #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/KHNgGEDDGf — NBA (@NBA) November 23, 2016

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir

It’s only go big or go home for rapper Gucci Mane. He surprised Keyshia, who has many diamonds from the star, with the ultimate diamond. He proposed to her in front of a packed crowd during an Atlanta Hawks home game as the couple appeared on the Kiss Cam.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey

They may be a newer couple, but that didn’t stop the actor from pulling out all the stops for his first Valentine’s Day with Lori Harvey. Jordan rented out an aquarium for a private tour, and sectioned off an underwater tunnel so the pair could have a super romantic dinner, made by Nobu, in peace.

.@DRAKE ON A DATE? Randomly just flew over this cozy couple enjoying a private dinner along the third base line at an empty Dodger Stadium from #Air7HD @ABC7 #Drizzy pic.twitter.com/SjMR1UOgbo — Chris Cristi (@abc7chriscristi) July 9, 2021

Drake and Amari Bailey

The superstar rapper showed off big time, renting out Dodgers Stadium so he could wine and dine recent romantic interest Amari Bailey. The two were spotted by a news helicopter as they attempted to have their private dinner along the third base.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry

For their 10th anniversary, Steph surprised Ayesha by putting together a vow renewal ceremony in their backyard. He received assistance from family (including the kids, with Riley officiating) and friends, who took care of all the details. He even had a gown picked out for her!

Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion

They just celebrated their first anniversary, but early on, for Valentine’s Day, Pardi proved he had no problem loving Megan loudly. As he put it, “Some times [sic] you just gotta do the most.” And “the most” for the songwriter/rapper was getting a private jet (filled with roses) to whisk her away for a very special, themed lunch.

Magic and Cookie Johnson

After 30 years of marriage, it can’t be easy figuring out a way to impress your wife. Still, Magic took Cookie by surprise when he rented out the Beverly Wilshire Hotel ballroom for an eight-course dinner and a private concert performed by one of their favorite bands — Frankie Beverly & Maze.

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys

We love a clever gesture! Super producer Swizz Beatz surprised Alicia Keys on her 39th birthday with a very unexpected big gift: her own line of teas. He named them Alicia Teas and planned to have them distributed in Starbucks. She was shocked by the gift, but it seems she was more so taken aback by the thoughtfulness required to make it happen.