Pierre Suu/GC Images

While Cardi B is a woman who can afford to buy herself just about anything these days, she was genuinely surprised and impressed by the thoughtful gift given to her by husband Offset.

For her 29th birthday on Monday (October 11), he surprised the starlet with a home in the Dominican Republic. The rapper’s father is from the DR and he helped the Migos rapper secure the opulent home, which has six bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, an indoor and two outdoor pools (including one on the roof), a studio for her to make music in, stunning views of palm trees and the ocean, and much, much more.

What meant the most about the gift though, is that having property in the DR was something Cardi wanted for a while and her husband listened and made it happen. In addition to that, the fact that he worked with her father on the gift was icing on her birthday cake.

“For a hot minute now I’ve been telling Set that I really want to invest in short term home rental properties in the DR and other Caribbean countries (since people vacation all year around in those locations), but I felt like he didn’t agree with me and would rather put money into other investments,” she wrote while showing off the gorgeous home. “Well, I was wrong 🥳. I just can’t believe this 🥺! This was sooo amazing to me. For one, I’m so happy that you were actually really listening to me and not just smiling and nodding your head so I could stop talkin to you about it 😂. Two, you don’t think my investment ideas are wack 😩 and three, I love that you asked my dad to work with you on this. You and my dad (and the 🤱🏽) are the most important men in my life and it makes me so happy that you guys are close and have your own bond and relationship.”

It’s unclear if the home will be available to rent to big spenders vacationing there, but we certainly wouldn’t blame her if she wanted to keep this luxurious space all to herself.

The star’s gift was unveiled at her birthday party in LA, which was a dancehall-themed event filled to the brim with stars.

Offset took the microphone to say, “I done bought you the biggest diamonds you could get. I done bought you everything. So this year I wanted to buy something that means something.”

How does one follow up something this big? We can’t wait to see what next year’s milestone 30th birthday festivities will bring the star.