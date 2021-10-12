Getty Images

Cardi B knows how to get a party poppin’—especially on her birthday. Last night, the famous beauty celebrated her 29th birthday with a dancehall-themed Passa Passa party that was a ball for all. Let us fill you in!

If you’re unfamiliar with Passa Passa, it’s a Kingston, Jamaica ting! Beginning in 2003 (after Ash Wednesday), the weekly street party features the selected sounds of dancehall music, whining to the ground, and fashions that would make anyone clutch their pearls.

Always flexing her custom fashion, the “Up” singer arrived ready to party dressed in a Laurel Dewitt custom chain bra, paired with pum pum shorts and sexy stockings. Big up to Cardi’s hairstylist who understood the assignment by giving her hard curls pinned up with a few waterfall tresses.

The place was packed with celebs including Snoop Dogg, Ding Dong, and The Migos in attendance. Below, see the fashionable moments that had us ready to mash up the place!

Singer and dancer, Teyana Taylor, gave us Patra vibes with her top ponytail with cascading faux locs.

Singer, Lizzo, proudly left very little to the imagination in this sparkling sheer maxi dress.

Brazilian singer, Anitta, showed up bright and beautiful in her electric blue leggings and a neon green crop top.

Model, Winne Harlow, stepped into the dancehall wearing a crochet bikini with a yellow handbag and matching boots.

Actress, Karrueche Tran, dropped jaws in her colorful two-piece that gave us Caribbean vibes.

Dancehall Queen, Spice, gave us boot envy in her knee-high gold boots by Coco Blue.

Megan The Stallion looked gorgeous with volumized red hair and an edgy blue eyeliner! We love the look.

This party was one for the books and has us booking flights to the Caribbean. Happy Birthday Month, Cardi. keep having fun!