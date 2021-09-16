Magic Johnson Surprised Cookie With A Private Concert By Frankie Beverly & Maze For Their 30th Anniversary

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for HollyRod Foundation

If you’re celebrating more than three decades of marriage, a simple meal and a flower or two just won’t do. That’s probably why Magic Johnson decided to take things up a notch for wife Cookie as they celebrated their 30th anniversary.

He made her believe they were just going to get dinner, and they did, enjoying an eight-course meal at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills. But the night culminated in an epic private concert put on by no other than Frankie Beverly & Maze. The couple literally sat in front of the stage in the Wilshire’s beloved ballroom — but not for long. They got up and proceeded to dance together to their favorite songs, even doing the electric slide at one point to “Joy and Pain.”

“Last night was amazing!!!” Cookie wrote on Instagram. “When your husband says we’re going to dinner to celebrate our 30th wedding anniversary, I had NO IDEA what to expect, just the two of us, with an incredible eight course meal followed by Frankie Beverly & Maze!!!! They are our favorite, the soundtrack to our lives and the best surprise I could have imagined!!! Grateful for everyone who was apart [sic] of this amazing evening. Earvin, thank you for a beautiful evening and can’t wait to electric slide with you another 30 years😘😍🥰”

Something just as beautiful as this display put on by Magic are the messages they shared for one another publicly in honor of their anniversary. Magic continued to go all out, dedicating three posts to her with a gallery of images of them from over the years.

“Cookie, our 30 year marriage has been the best time of my life,” he wrote. “Ever [sic] since the day I laid eyes on you in 1978 I knew you were the one for me. I thank God every day for you and for bringing you into my life! You’ve made me a better man, person, husband, father, and businessman.”

“Thank you for your love, support, dedication, loyalty, trust, and for believing in my dreams,” he continued. “You play a big role in helping all of my dreams come true!”

“I thank you honey for guiding me back to the church, strengthening my love for the Lord, and finding us an amazing pastor, Bishop Blake, at our church home West Angeles COGIC. You are my everything, I love you!!” he added. “Thank you for 30 years and I look forward to 30 more!”

But in just one post, Cookie shared an emotional message about their love enduring despite early hurdles, including Magic’s HIV diagnosis, and it definitely tugged at the heartstrings of all who read it.

“30 years where did the time go!!” she wrote. “When I heard the title of this Sunday’s sermon – ‘Victory In A Losing Season’ I thought of us. Right after we got married we found out about your HIV diagnosis, it brought us closer and with God’s help we made it through it and beat all the odds. Our love has stood the test of time now we have our victory and now we’re thriving!! I love you more today than ever before and we will go on living in our victory, cheers to 30 more ❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘🎉🎉🎉🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 @magicjohnson!!”

Magic and Cookie wed in 1991 and share son EJ as well as daughter Elisa. He also has son Andre from a previous relationship. To see more of their love story, check out a gallery of photos of the couple from over the years below.

