Magic and Cookie Johnson’s love is built to last – and this week, they’re celebrating the glue that keeps them strong.

The legendary couple just made 29 years of marriage. Though the pandemic has put a damper on their epic style of partying, it certainly didn’t stop the Johnsons from trading love on social media.

In a heartfelt post, the basketball legend shared a throwback photo of himself proposing to Cookie back in the early ’90s. In the caption, he speaks of his loving wife as his saving grace.

“Happy Anniversary to the love of my life and my gift from God, Cookie Johnson!,” he declares to his wife. “After 42 years of knowing one another and 29 years of marriage, our bond is stronger than ever. Ecclesiastes 4:9-10 says that ‘Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labor: If either of them falls down, one can help the other up…’ Through it all, I am forever grateful that you’ve loved me, supported me, and helped me up when I needed it. I love you more each day!”

Cookie returned the love with a post of her own which reads, “I love being married to you. You always come up with the best adventures & surprises, I never know what to expect and I love every minute of it! May God continue to bless and have favor on our union. I love you always.”

The Johnsons, who wed in 1991, share two children: Earvin, Jr. (aka EJ) and Elisa. Magic also has a son named Andre from a previous relationship.

Happy anniversary to this epic couple!