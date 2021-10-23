This Week In Black Love: Megan And Pardi Celebrate Their First Anniversary, Snoop And Shante Two-Step And More

Instagram

It’s that time again! Time to rewind through the week and take a look at all the displays of love from some of our favorite star couples. There was a sweet and sentimental anniversary celebration, a birthday party, a glam photo shoot, date night at an NBA game, and a whole lot more. All of the displays gave us major feels and were great moments in Black love. Check out the romantic happenings from the week below!

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict

Tia and Cory showed off their beautiful family, dressed up and starting the week on a good, stylish foot. The star looked stunning alongside her brood.

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine

You probably saw the super sweet and emotional video that Pardi had made for his first anniversary with Megan. Talk about uplifting your woman! But he wasn’t done showing up and showing out. Rose petals everywhere, breakfast in bed, matching PJs, diamonds and more. There was even a Hibachi grill, all from their home. We love to see it.

Skyh Alvester Black and KJ Smith

These two are still going strong and reminding us just how good they look together! Skyh showed off video of them posing poolside as he congratulated his queen on Sistas getting the green light for a fourth season.

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia

These two cuddled up together for date night, court side at the first home game for the Atlanta Hawks of the 2021-2022 NBA season. Porsha certainly had a ball, swag surfin’ with the Hawks dance team and getting close with her man.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Halle Berry and Van Hunt

As the Oscar winner was honored at the ELLE Women in Hollywood event this week, she had a lot of support and a serious cheer section, including her beau, singer Van Hunt. These two are not to be played with as a red carpet pair.

Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus

The iconic rapper turned 50 this week and had an epic playas ball to bring in the quinquagenarian stage of his life (look it up). He noted that of all the moments from his star-studded event, nothing beat getting to share a dance with his “Bosslady,” Shante Broadus, to the sounds of Marvin Gaye’s “I Want You.”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray

The Little Mix singer, who looked fantastic after giving birth to twins just two months ago, celebrated her 30th birthday in grand fashion. Her partner, fiancé Andre Gray, helped her party, bringing in the cake. She captioned a photo of them embracing during the party, “You…always and forever.”