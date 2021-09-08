Two Stars Of BET’s ‘Sistas’ Just Made Their Relationship Instagram Official

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for BET

Two cast members on one of BET’s most popular shows have gone public as a couple and they look oh so good together.

Sistas stars KJ Smith and Skyh Alvester Black made their relationship Instagram official on Monday (September 7), sharing pictures of themselves together in Miami, holding hands and staying close to one another. They captioned the images in a similar manner, saying the city owed them nothing for the good time it showed them. Did we mention they look good?

It’s the gym bodies for us!

KJ plays high-powered attorney Andi, one of the four girlfriends who are the main characters on the show (the ‘sistas’). The Tyler Perry-helmed series is currently in Season 3, As for Skyh, he plays Jacobi, a co-worker and love interest gone sour for Sabrina. He joined the show in Season 2. Since stepping into the spotlight with that role, as well as a past spot on the short-lived reality show Vivica’s Black Magic, and an upcoming role on the BET+ series All The Queen’s Men, he’s quickly become major eye candy and fawned over on social media. But he’s off the market now, boo’d up with an equally beautiful person in his co-star. Aside from being on the show together and being fit and fine, something else the pair have in common is that they’re both Florida natives. He’s actually from Miami while she’s from Tallahassee.

Since the photos were shared, both KJ and Skyh have reposted messages of excitement from fans about their coupledom in their InstaStories, so they’re clearly thrilled about all the love their love is receiving. We look forward to seeing more of these two on the screen and off, together.

Check out more photos of this pair’s hot Miami night below.