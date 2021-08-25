Black Girls Love: Reimagined Luxury Meets Sustainability In The Heart Of Miami’s South Beach

Credit: 1 Hotel South Beach

In a city that rivals Las Vegas for hotels, nightlife and dining, Miami constantly delivers when it comes to having a good time. But baby, what really gives Vegas a run for its money is something that they don’t have: 1 Hotel. Not yet, at least.

The 1 Hotel brand has certainly expanded since its debut over the past couple of years, with several properties already open in some of the world’s hottest destinations (New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Toronto), and several more locations in the pipeline within Europe and Asia Pacific. It’s OG property — 1 Hotel South Beach was one of the first locations to open and has easily become a celebrity fave — and rightfully so. A luxury lifestyle hotel brand inspired by nature, 1 Hotels cultivates the best of sustainable design and architecture, together with extraordinary comfort and an unrivaled level of service. What more could you want from a luxury property in one of the country’s most vibrant cities?

What especially makes 1 Hotel South Beach stand out amongst the thralls of Miami’s luxury properties is its nature-inspired design, mindfulness and sustainability. If you’re thinking about a trip to experience it all for yourself, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Location

Set at 23rd Street on Collins Avenue, the 1 Hotel is at the northern tip of South Beach, joining a cluster of high-profile hospitality projects in the Mid-Beach area like Faena Hotel Miami Beach, W South Beach and The Miami Beach Edition, en vogue for their high-profile clientele, acclaimed restaurants and night-life haunts. One of the main features of the hotel is its direct beach access, where guests can enjoy 600 feet of sandy beach on very comfy loungers under umbrellas. Nearby,you can explore South Beach sights like Ocean Drive in the famed Art Deco District, Española Way, Lincoln Road Mall and South Pointe Park.

The Room

1 Hotel South Beach is up there with the best of the batch when it comes to luxury properties. So don’t be surprised when you feel right at home as soon as you step through its doors. The stylish, high-energy, oceanfront hotel features roomy, minimalist suites ranging from 435 to 750 square feet that are not only modern, but spacious as well. The bathroom, while small and basic, is also sleek and functional. Not to mention some of the best products you may ever find in a hotel guestroom!

Loading the player...

Amenities

You guessed it: 1 Hotel is chock-full of entertainment provisions. Beach chairs, umbrellas, and cruiser bikes are all complimentary and Tesla house cars provide guests with rides within three miles of the hotel, taking the luxury even off property. Take advantage of Anatomy Gym, which has lots of equipment and many instructor-led classes per day. Gym access and all classes are complimentary for hotel guests. There are also four unique pools, including one on the rooftop for adults only. Combine this with an all white minimalist design, an in-room water filtration system, never-leave-the-room comfy beds and special touches like a bamboo speaker, and you’ve got the perfect luxury eco escape.

Architecture

A fixture in Miami since 2015, 1 Hotel South Beach features a 3,000-square foot green wall designed by AgroSci, which is made up of 12,000 plants shaped as a large man sprawling across the entire wall space — one of the largest green walls in North America. Designed by world renowned design firm Meyer Davis, guests can enjoy the eco-friendly interior design that focuses on bringing the inside in, without sacrificing style, comfort or luxury. The 426-guestroom luxury lifestyle hotel uses materials for furnishings that are regional, reclaimed, or repurposed, whenever possible.

Dining

The hotel’s stylish eating options include everything from Habitat, a restaurant helmed by the five-time James Beard-nominated chef Jose Mendin, to healthy grab-and-go café choices (Neighbors and Plnthouse), one of which is in the lobby. While you’re there, be sure to head up to the 18th-floor rooftop for Watr, a sky-high restaurant that seems to float over the sea with a Peruvian-influenced Japanese menu (pro tip: get the 24Karat gold sushi). It doesn’t end there: If you’re looking for celeb spottings and a high-end atmosphere, head to STK steakhouse, equally famous for its scene as its sirloin, which is also on the property.

Overall 1 Hotel South Beach is a 9/10 — which, by Miami standards is the creme de la creme. If you’re open to traveling right now, in spite of COVID and the rampant Delta variant, this should be on your travel itinerary.