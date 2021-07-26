11 Can’t-Miss Experiences To Elevate Your Miami Bachelorette Party

Getty Images

Miami is almost synonymous with the word bachelorette. It’s no surprise: white sand beaches, world-class chefs, endless designer retailers and a leader in luxury hotels, this vibrant city isn’t just a party scene — it’s the ultimate Black girl escape.

And after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of more than 40% of weddings in 2020, those getting hitched are ready to walk down the aisle, but not before what’s becoming the biggest bachelor and bachelorette party season in history. So of course, what’s one of the most in demand destinations on everyone’s mind? Miami, of course.

South Beach (and it’s surrounding neighborhoods) is an energetic destination that’s packed with things to do, so you and your ‘I do’ crew are destined to have a fun-filled fiesta. If Miami is on the top of the list for a bachelorette weekend, add these hotels, restaurants, and activities to your itinerary — you won’t be disappointed.