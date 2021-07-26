11 Can’t-Miss Experiences To Elevate Your Miami Bachelorette Party

Miami is almost synonymous with the word bachelorette. It’s no surprise: white sand beaches, world-class chefs, endless designer retailers and a leader in luxury hotels, this vibrant city isn’t just a party scene — it’s the ultimate Black girl escape.
And after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of more than 40% of weddings in 2020, those getting hitched are ready to walk down the aisle, but not before what’s becoming the biggest bachelor and bachelorette party season in history. So of course, what’s one of the most in demand destinations on everyone’s mind? Miami, of course.
South Beach (and it’s surrounding neighborhoods) is an energetic destination that’s packed with things to do, so you and your ‘I do’ crew are destined to have a fun-filled fiesta. If Miami is on the top of the list for a bachelorette weekend, add these hotels, restaurants, and activities to your itinerary — you won’t be disappointed.
01
For good food and good vibes.
Chef Marcus Samuelsson debuted his highly anticipated restaurant, Red Rooster Overtown, last year and it’s already become a Miami staple. Serving up a mix of Southern, Caribbean, and Latin American dishes, the restaurant pays homage to Overtown’s rich cultural history and delicious culinary traditions.
02
For a girls night on the town.
What’s a bachelorette party without one lit night of club hopping? E11EVEN is one of Miami’s premiere night clubs and is frequented by some of hip hop’s favorite artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane, Trey Songz, Travis Scott and Roddy Rich — so any night is sure to be a good night. If you’re knees and your stamina can handle it, E11EVEN operates as a 24-hour show club, nightclub, dayclub, and after-hours experience, so no Miami visit is complete without a visit.
03
For a groundbreaking culinary experience.
Set in the heart of South Beach, The Bazaar by José Andrés features signature dishes reflecting Latin American and Caribbean influences. The décor reflects the hotel’s beachfront location, adding relaxed seaside touches to the classic, sleek lines and retro finishes of the landmark Art Deco building. The indoor-outdoor restaurant features dishes like Bao con Lechón, Caviar Cones and Dragon Fruit Ceviche.
04
For those who want a themed outfit dinner moment.
Featuring the dynamic pairing of master sushi chef Katsuya Uechi and design impresario Philippe Starck, Katsuya’s indoor-outdoor restaurant is truly a feast for the senses. With specialty cocktails, unique rolls and spectacular sushi and sashimi platters, Chef Uechi skillfully translates Japanese flavors for the American palate. The superb talent and precision of Katsuya by Starck has changed the face of Japanese cuisine.
05
For the best spa experience that money can buy.
Esencia Wellness Spa located at the Eden Roc Miami Beach provides guests a tranquil playground for personalized renewal, deep relaxation and refined treatments for mind and body. With a revised set of health and safety protocols to keep all guests safe while exploring the dreamy space, the spa features luscious greenery, and expansive facilities nestled within iconic architecture.
06
For the best post-hangover brunch.
Featuring fresh ingredients and handmade artisanal pizzas and pastas, Fi’lia is an Italian indoor-outdoor restaurant celebrating the essence of a fresh and pure approach to food and drink served in an unpretentious setting. The menu boasts a variety of classic dishes – from chicken parm and spaghetti carbonara to italian sausage wood- fire pizza and caprese salad.
07
For those who want to indulge in a little self-care.
Sana Skin Studio is the premiere Miami skin studio that is standing up against toxins and shifting the skincare experience through goal-driven facials, real guidance, and clean beauty products. Sana Skin Studio believes in only using products that are supportive of your well-being by analyzing and testing every ingredient’s performance so you don’t have to.
08
For a can’t-miss drag brunch.
Brunch has gotten a whole lot wilder on Miami Beach, thanks to Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co., the Magic City´s world-class bar. Owned and conceptualized by the late, great, award-winning bartender John Lermayer along with restaurateur David Martinez and local bar veteran Dan Binkiewicz, Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co. is a homegrown concept for the new Miami Beach. The new beverage program implemented by Naren Young is complemented by a carefully curated food menu by the much-loved James Beard Award winning chef, Michelle Bernstein.
09
For those looking for the most Instagrammable hotel moments in Miami.
Transforming Downtown Miami’s skyline, SLS LUX Brickell blends sophistication and playfulness with 84 suites, world-class décor by Yabu Pushelberg, and the incredible Altitude rooftop pool terrace. The all-suite hotel’s accommodations feature contemporary furnishings, minibar, rainfall showerheads, soaking tubs, kitchen area with a microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer.
10
For those who want to stay right in the mix.
A revolutionary model of seaside luxury, SLS South Beach boasts the Tower Penthouse and Villa Penthouse designed by Kravitz Design; restaurants by chefs José Andrés and Katsuya Uechi; an extravagant beach club that could only be Hyde; and radical chic design and décor by trendsetting designer Philippe Starck who channeled the ghost of Madame de Pompadour to create the guest rooms and suites.
11
For those who want an escape from South Beach.
Set on South Miami Avenue in the heart of Brickell, SLS Brickell marries the design genius of Philippe Starck with the luxury lifestyle of sbe to conjure a unique experience with something to delight the senses and fire the imagination of all guests. The unparalleled ambiance comes alive at SAAM Lounge, the hotel’s indoor-outdoor bar lounge; Fi’lia, its signature Italian restaurant; and the luxuriously landscaped Altitude rooftop pool terrace, where guests can opt for private cabanas and alfresco dining on the 25,000-square-foot deck.