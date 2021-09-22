Stephen Curry Surprised Ayesha With A Vow Renewal Ceremony — Officiated By Their Daughter, Riley

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

To celebrate 10 years of marriage, Stephen Curry pulled off the ultimate romantic surprise for wife Ayesha.

The entrepreneur and cookbook author gave followers an inside look at the vow renewal ceremony Stephen put on with help from their kids and loved ones, including daughter Riley as the officiant. She gushed over the moment.

“A couple of weeks ago @stephencurry30 surprised me with the most beautiful vow renewal ceremony. He even picked out my dress for me and had it waiting 😭,” she wrote. “Our big girl Riley officiated and Ryan and Canon walked me through the grass of our backyard. It’s everything I’ve always dreamed of but didn’t know could be possible in this way. A moment I will never forget. I love you @stephencurry30 .”

The bride wore a Maison Valentino gown that her husband had picked out for her. The groom looked dapper in Brunello Cucinelli.

Artist JazMiyagi captured the couple’s special day. They followed up their ceremony with a private dinner put on by Chef Michael Mina and danced in the grass. It seemed like an amazing, beautiful experience.

Stephen and Ayesha met as teenagers in their church youth group in Charlotte, North Carolina. They would stay connected and start dating when he was in college, and while she was pursuing an acting career in Hollywood. They wed in 2011 and have since welcomed Riley, 9, Ryan, 6, and Canon, 3. In July they reached 10 years as husband and wife and celebrated with a getaway to Tanzania.

“My love! my adventure partner! My best friend! My confidant! My baby daddaaaay! My everything!” she wrote on Instagram to celebrate at the time. “10 years married y’all 🎉. It has felt like the blink of an eye. @stephencurry30 is by far, hands down the most amazing being I know. I can’t wait to see what the next 50 has in store for us. Happy day happy day! We’ve been doing the most celebrating the past couple of days. July 30,2011 to infinity and beyonnnnnnd.”

At a time when his parents are going through a divorce, it’s nice to see that Stephen and Ayesha decided to celebrate the strength of their union. And we can’t help but mention that NBA stars are tying the knot left and right right now, from Josh Hart, Damian Lillard and most recently, Anthony Davis. We love to see the veterans, like Stephen and LeBron James, leading the way, celebrating love and marriage in unique, beautiful ways.

Check out some classic photos of the Currys from over the years below:

