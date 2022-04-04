Check Out The Couples Who Looked Very Much In Love At The 2022 Grammys

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

If you were hoping to see Jay-Z and Beyoncé or Russell Wilson and Ciara, or any of the other pretty high-profile couples whose love story you enjoy following on the red carpet at the Grammys last night, they weren’t there, folks. After showing up and showing out for the Oscars last Sunday and all the major after-parties, many of your favorites phoned it in for the Grammys or went solo. But there was just enough love on display on the red carpet, with some stepping out with their partners.

A few couples simply walked hand in hand while others, in full awe of one another, packed on the PDA and drama (the good kind) for the waiting cameramen. John Legend looked on adoringly at Chrissy Teigen, as the two returned to all the awards season glitz and glamour they’ve been known for. There was some legendary love, with producer Jimmy Jam (of duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis) and his wife Lisa taking on the red carpet in all black. And crooner Eric Bellinger and wife La’Myia Good (actress and sister to Meagan) couldn’t look any more in love than they did while packing on the PDA in their eye-catching ensembles.

All that being said, if you’re looking for the usual red carpet suspects who shut every event down together…they weren’t there. However, we hope you’ll still enjoy this roundup of couples who looked in love and lovely at this year’s Grammys. Fingers crossed for a Bey and Jay return, and maybe a Rihanna and ASAP Rocky appearance next year!

01 Producer Jimmy Jam and Wife Lisa Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy 02 Singer Eric Bellinger and Wife La’Myia Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy 03 Singer Ty Dolla $ign and Girlfriend Zalia Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy 04 Dancehall Star Spice and Boyfriend Justin Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy 05 Country Singer Jimmie Allen and Wife Alexis Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy 06 Rapper Don Toliver and Singer Kali Uchis Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy 07 Marcus Baylor and Jean Baylor of The Baylor Project Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy 08 John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy 09 Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy