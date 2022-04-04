Photo by: Denise Truscello

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony was held on April 3 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the evening featured a star-studded red carpet and plenty of amazing moments to remember.

Originally scheduled to take place in January at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the Grammys were postponed due to the COVID-19 surge – only adding to the event’s anticipation.

This year’s show kicked off at 3:30pm EST with its “Premiere Ceremony,” hosted by Levar Burton. During the pre-telecast, many of the evening’s awards were given out and we saw some of our favorite artists receive their first Grammy, and others added to their long list of achievements.

Jon Batiste won the “Best Music Video” award for his song “Freedom,” Tyler, the Creator took home the Grammy for “Best Rap Album,” Don Cheadle grabbed the “Best Spoken Word Album” for his oration of Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis, and H.E.R. won “Best Traditional R&B Performance” for her song “Fight For You” from the soundtrack of Judas and the Black Messiah.

The “Premiere Ceremony” also saw Jazmine Sullivan and Lucky Daye won their first Grammy awards for “Best R&B Performance” (which she shared with Silk Sonic) and “Best Progressive R&B Album,” respectively. In what was a beautiful moment, Summer of Soul won the Grammy for “Best Music Film,” and the parties involved were able to make an amazing speech and truly celebrate their achievement.

At 8:00 pm, the main event began. With Noah as its master of ceremonies, the evening featured performances from Lil Nas X, Jon Batiste, H.E.R., Nas, John Legend, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom, Jr. and more. This year’s awards show was surely one to remember.

Below is a list of some of the biggest and best moments from the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

01 ‘Summer of Soul’ Wins For “Best Music Film.” Even amidst the craziness of last Sunday, Questlove is arguably having the best week ever. His film documenting the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival won the “Best Music Film” Grammy, adding to its growing list of achievements. Photo by: Matt Winkelmeyer 02 Lucky Daye and Jazmine Sullivan Win Their First Ever Grammy Awards. Jazmine Sullivan and Lucky Daye won their first Grammy awards for “Best R&B Performance” (which she shared with Silk Sonic) and “Best Progressive R&B Album,” respectively. Photo by: David Becker 03 Silk Sonic Opens Up The 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Silk Sonic gave an energetic performance of “777” to open up the ceremony. With Bruno Mars on the guitar and Anderson .Paak on drums, the talented duo rocked the crowd alongside their large band. Photo by: Rich Fury 04 Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow Tear Up The Grammy Stage. Lil Nas X gave a memorable set of “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” before Jack Harlow graced the stage to perform their popular collaboration “INDUSTRY BABY.” Photo by: Rich Fury 05 Nas Brings New York To The World. The legendary emcee had an amazing set and performed some of his biggest hits including “I Can,” “Made You Look,” “One Mic,” “NY State of Mind,” and “Rare,” with a talented jazz band behind him. Photo by: Johnny Nunez 06 Ludacris’ Afro Was On Full Display. Right before awarding Baby Keem with “Best Rap Performance,” Chris “Ludacrs” Bridges shouted out Nas for his performance and beat out Trevor Noah for the evening’s best afro. Photo by: Rich Fury 07 John Legend Shows Support For Ukraine. John Legend gave a stirring performance with Ukrainian artists in solitude for Ukraine and the war going between them and Russia. Photo by: Rich Fury 08 Jazmine Sullivan Wins Grammy For “Best R&B Album.” In what was her second award of the night, Jazmine Sullivan brought home the Grammy Award for “Best R&B Album.” Introduced by Pose’s Billy Porter, Sullivan gave a powerful speech saying that the album was “a safe space for Black women to tell their stories.” Photo by: Rich Fury 09 The Recording Academy pays tribute to all those who transitioned this past year. Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler gave an emotional tribute to all the people in the music industry whom we lost this past year, including Black artists such as Betty Davis, Ronnie Wilson, Young Dolph and DMX. Photo by: Rich Fury 10 Jon Batiste’s Gives A Lively Performance Of “Freedom.” The evening’s most nominated artist Jon Batiste gave an energetic rendition of his song “Freedom,” to a roaring crowd at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Photo by: Rich Fury 11 Doja Cat & SZA Win For “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.” Doja Cat and SZA won the “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” for “Kiss Me More.” Doja Cat gave an emotional thank you to SZA, as well as her supporters. Photo by: Rich Fury 12 H.E.R. Rocks The Crowd The multi-talented H.E.R. rocked the crowd with the legendary producer duo Jimmy Jam &Terry Lewis, Lenny Kravitz and Travis Barker, showcasing her many skills as a musician. Photo by: Rich Fury 13 Silk Sonic Takes Home “Record of The Year.” Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars – collectively known as Silk Sonic – won “Record of the Year” for “Leave The Door Open” The group gave a hilariously “humble” acceptance speech. Photo by: Rich Fury 14 Jon Batiste Wins “Album Of The Year” New Orleans native Jon Batiste wins the last award of the evening for his album We Are. Photo by: Matt Winkelmeyer